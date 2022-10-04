Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd have spent record £60m firing managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left
Manchester United have spent more money, £60m, than any other English club on firing managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left.
Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah shouldn't be compared with 'exceptional' Erling Haaland
Jurgen Klopp says it's unfair to compare Mohamed Salah with Erling Haaland given how 'exceptional' the Manchester City striker is.
Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool's defending in defeat to Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool's defending in defeat to Arsenal
Transfer rumours: Inter Miami ready Ronaldo offer; Liverpool target Rice
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Jamal Musiala, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rafael Nadal's wife 'gives birth'! Mery Perello 'welcomes a baby boy with the tennis player' in Palma hospital
Rafael Nadal has reportedly become a father for the first time. The 36-year-old tennis player's wife Mery Perello, 34, gave birth to a baby boy in a private clinic in Mallorca's capital of Palma on Saturday morning, Spanish newspaper, Diario de Mallorca, has claimed. A source told the publication: 'Both...
Shakira reveals shocking reaction of tax chiefs after they found out she was dating Gerard Pique amid £13m fraud probe
SHAKIRA has hit out at Spanish tax chiefs, accusing them of "salivating" at the prospect of taking her money amid the singer's ongoing legal woes. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of six counts of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors...
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller.
Mikel Arteta hails 'deserved' Arsenal win over Liverpool
Mikel Arteta hails 'deserved' Arsenal win over Liverpool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
Xavi confirms Barcelona agreement with Atletico Madrid over Antoine Griezmann transfer
Xavi confirms Barcelona have agreed to sell Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Arsenal.
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid make James top target; Milinkovic-Savic on Liverpool radar
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Reece James, Diogo Dalot, Sergej-Milinkovic-Savic, Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo & more.
Transfer rumours: Messi free to leave PSG in January; Real Madrid's Haaland plan
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante, Jobe Bellingham & more.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Facing Liverpool; Saliba vs Van Dijk; Bond with fans
Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League.
Who has scored the most hat tricks in the Premier League?
The players who have scored the most hat tricks in Premier League history.
Mikel Arteta insists Eddie Nketiah has the quality to be Arsenal's starting striker
Mikel Arteta believes Eddie Nketiah can start for Arsenal after the forward made it two goals in two starts in the Europa League.
Graham Potter press conference: Wesley Fofana injury; Diego Costa return; N'Golo Kante recovery
Highlights from Graham Potter's press conference ahead of Chelsea vs Wolves.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Celta Vigo - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Celta Vigo
Reaction to Iker Casillas - Carles Puyol coming out tweets
Reaction to Iker Casillas - Carles Puyol coming out tweets.
90min
868
Followers
10K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0