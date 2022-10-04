Read full article on original website
The 10 Numbers That Help Explain the 2022 Major League Baseball Season
If there’s a word to describe the current state of Major League Baseball, that word might well be “fiux.” The league is still recovering from the 2020 season, in which the effects of the pandemic were apparent both on and off the field. And next season looks to involve another series of changes, including the elimination of the shift and the addition of a pitch clock.
Goodell: NFL to make 'change or two' to concussion protocol
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league is prepared "to make a change or two” to its concussion protocol.
