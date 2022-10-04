ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian forces break through Russian defenses in southern Kherson, expand gains in northeast

By Peter Weber
 5 days ago

Ukrainian forces continued their counteroffensive in northeastern Kharkiv province on Monday, pushing eastward and southward from newly recaptured Lyman , a key logistics hub in Donetsk province, and establishing a toehold in Luhansk province. In southern Kherson province, where Kyiv's campaign to reclaim land has been progressing more slowly, Ukrainian forces broke through Russia's defensive lines on the western bank of the Dnieper River and pushed about 20 miles south.

Ukraine's armed forces mostly stuck with the operational silence they've employed throughout the monthlong Kherson campaign . But "Ukraine's advances have become so apparent that even Russia's Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, who usually focuses on his own military's successes and the enemy's losses, was forced to acknowledge it," The Associated Press reports .

Ukraine's "numerically superior tank units" were able to "forge deep into our defenses" toward the towns of Zolota Balka and Oleksandrivka, Konashenkov said Monday. Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-appointed governor of Kherson, said Ukrainian forces were advancing down the Dnieper toward Dudchany. "We are repelling all the attacks, and do not panic," he added. "By nightfall, Russian military correspondents reported that Ukrainian forces entered Dudchany, and that retreating Russian troops blew up a bridge in the area, trying to slow down the Ukrainian advance," The Wall Street Journal reports .

Ukraine has been hammering Russian supply lines and bridges across the Dnieper, cutting off an estimated 25,000 troops from reinforcements and resupply on the west bank. Kyiv plans to liberate the provincial capital, Kherson, where the situation is "so precarious that Russian authorities are restricting people from leaving," AP reports , and "making lists of young men they want to mobilize to fight," the Financial Times adds . But a closer goal is the town of Nova Kakhovka, which strategically sits at the mouth of the canal that supplies Russian-occupied Crimea with fresh water, the Journal reports .

Russia's lower house of parliament voted unanimously to illegally annex Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhizhia provinces, but Ukraine's gains and Moscow's losses "put the Kremlin in the awkward position of not being able to confirm how much territory it was annexing — and, by extension, Russia's current declared borders," the Financial Times reports . Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Russia will determine its claimed Kherson and Zaporizhzhia borders "consultation with the inhabitants of these regions."

Related
The Week

Russians respond to bridge attack with airstrike, killing 13

One day after a bridge explosion cut off a key Russian supply route in Crimea, Russian forces responded with an airstrike on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia that killed at least 13 people.  In a report from CNN, Ukrainian officials confirmed that a barrage of six Russian cruise missiles had been launched at the southern city, which has a reported population of just over 720,000 people. In addition, a torrent of at least 16 anti-aircraft missiles also fell on the city. The weapons were launched from groups of Russian fighter jets that had originated from within occupied Ukrainian territory.  Russians reportedly targeted civilian infrastructure and residential...
MILITARY
The Week

What would actually happen if Putin hit Ukraine with tactical nukes?

Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the specter of a nuclear attack on Ukraine last week when he announced his intention to annex an area of eastern and southern Ukraine roughly the size of Portugal. Since then, Ukraine has continued pushing back Russian troops in those areas Moscow has now officially, if illegally, annexed. These humiliating setbacks in Putin's war, combined with a botched and unpopular military draft, have prompted broad discontent up and down Russian society and open sparring on state-controlled TV. The pressure building on Putin is raising concerns in the West that he may actually use a low-yield tactical...
POLITICS
The Week

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to activists in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus

The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to Ales Bialiatski, an imprisoned Belarusian human rights advocate; Memorial, a Russian human rights organization; and Center for Civil Liberties (CCL), a Ukrainian human rights organization. Together, the trio have become "symbols of resistance and accountability" during Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, reports The New York Times.  Bialiatski helped initiate the democracy movement in Belarus in the mid-1980s and founded the organization Viasna, which provided support for jailed demonstrators; the organization has now adopted a broad human rights focus. He's been imprisoned since 2020 for his involvement in demonstrations. Memorial was first created in the former Soviet Union to ensure...
ADVOCACY
Igor Konashenkov
The Week

Russian war reporters warn Ukraine is threatening thin, fragile defensive lines in southern Kherson

Ukrainian forces made additional significant gains in southern Kherson province on Tuesday and pushed further east in northeastern Kharkiv, knocking at the borders of the Russian-occupied Donbas region. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky on Tuesday night celebrated the liberation of dozens of settlements, including eight villages in the Kherson region, "and this is far from a complete list. Our soldiers do not stop."  The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) research group said Russian forces, to avoid encirclement, had retreated from at least 18 Kherson settlements, including Davydiv Brid and Dudchany, strategically important cogs in Russia's supply lines.  Southern Axis Update:#Ukrainian...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan Could Get Out in Months, Ex-Official Says

WNBA Star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan may finally be released in the coming months, according to a former U.S. official working their case. Former New Mexico Governor and U.S. ambassador Bill Richardson took to CNN’s State of the Union to share that he was “cautiously optimistic” of the pair’s release by the end of the year. “I know (the families are) very emotional and this is a very emotional time,” Richardson said. “All I can say is that the Biden administration is working hard on it. So am I. We coordinate, but [do] not always agree on every tactical decision. But I’m not going to interfere in their process. I’m just giving you my assessment after two visits to Russia on behalf of American hostages.” Griner pleaded guilty in August to drug smuggling charges over a miniscule amount of pot she said she brought into the country accidentally. The appeal hearing for the two-time Olympic gold medalist is currently scheduled for Oct. 25.Read it at CNN
BASKETBALL
The Week

At least 50 killed during airstrike on Ethiopian school

More than 50 people were killed and at least 70 more were injured following an airstrike on a school in Ethiopia on Tuesday, Reuters reported.  The airstrike took place in the nation's northern Tigray region, around 25 miles from the Ethiopian border with Eritrea, according to aid workers in the region. Tigray freedom fighters told Reuters the school was being used as a temporary shelter for people who had been displaced by an ongoing civil war between conflicting factions of the Ethiopian government.  An exact death toll was not confirmed, but the airstrike, which was directed at the town of Adi Daero, is reportedly one of...
MIDDLE EAST
The Week

Europe's surging far right

Far-right parties in Sweden and Italy just had electoral breakthroughs. Why? Here's everything you need to know: Where is the far right growing? In the last month, far-right parties in Sweden and Italy shocked the world with their electoral successes. The Brothers of Italy, a descendant of Mussolini's fascist regime, garnered 26 percent of votes to place first in the Italian election — up from 4 percent in 2018. Led by Giorgia Meloni, who has spoken of "LGBT lobbies" and claimed American billionaire George Soros finances "mass immigration," the party uses a fascist slogan and a logo that was created for neofascists...
ELECTIONS
The Week

Trump sues CNN for defamation, claiming he's been labeled a 'racist' and 'Russian lackey'

Former President Donald Trump filed a defamation suit against CNN on Monday, accusing the network of "trying to tilt the political balance to the left" amid concerns he will run for president again in 2024. Trump is seeking at least $475 million in damages. Trump has long railed against the media, calling reports he doesn't like "fake news," and his relationship with CNN has been contentious for years. His lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Florida, claims CNN is attempting to "taint the plaintiff with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of 'racist,' 'Russian lackey,' 'insurrectionist,' and...
POTUS
The Week

Has Liz Truss already failed?

Britain's new prime minister may have already worn out her welcome. Liz Truss' government on Monday announced that it is dropping a plan to end the country's top income tax rate after the value of the British pound plunged following the unveiling of the proposal just 10 days earlier. "We get it, and we have listened," said Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor of the exchequer under Truss. The move leaves Truss' "grip on power uncertain," The New York Times reports — which is remarkable, because she has been prime minister "barely a month." Now she's already facing a revolt from members of...
POLITICS
The Week

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Tuesday morning that went over Japan, the South Korean military said, causing the Japanese government to warn people in two northern prefectures to take shelter. The firing of the missile, which appeared to have landed in the Pacific Ocean outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, is considered a major escalation by North Korea. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missile flew for 22 minutes, and there are no reports of any damage. An intermediate-range missile has a range of 2,485 miles, meaning it could reach Guam. This is the first missile to fly over Japan in five years. North Korea has tested several weapons over the last 10 days, in what is perceived as a response to bilateral military drills between the United States and South Korea. South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol said he has called a meeting of his National Security Council to discuss North Korea's "reckless nuclear provocations."
WORLD
The Week

The Chinese Communist Party congress that could make Xi president for life, explained

China's ruling Communist Party is preparing for its national congress, the conclave that party leaders — and thus China's leaders — hold every five years to set China's direction and leadership for the next quinquennial. The 20th national congress will begin Oct. 16 and last for about a week, but President Xi Jinping and members of his government have already started the patriotic pageantry leading up to the event.  Xi, with no obvious successor and an iron grip on the Chinese Communist Party, is almost certain to emerge from the congress with a precedent-defying third five-year term in office and, if he...
CHINA
The Week

FBI agent testifies about secret recording of Oath Keepers planning Jan. 6 riot

Federal prosecutors shared in court on Tuesday audio of an alleged Oath Keepers planning meeting, in which the right-wing militia discussed plans to "fight" at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, CNN reports. Five alleged group members, including leader Stewart Rhodes, are standing trial in a Washington, D.C. federal court after pleading not guilty to Jan. 6-related charges, including seditious conspiracy.  In their opening statements on Monday, prosecutors introduced snippets of communications they said proved the Oath Keepers plotted to interfere with the congressional certification of President Biden's win. FBI agent Michael Palian continued his testimony concerning the recordings on Tuesday.  Prosecutor Jeffrey...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Week

Iranian Supreme Leader blames U.S., Israel for protests across country

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed the U.S. and Israel for ongoing protests in his country, breaking weeks of silence on Monday to comment on the greatest public opposition to his regime in years.  Protests across Iran broke out following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after allegedly going out in public without a headscarf. While the Iranian police have denied responsibility, Amini's father told BBC News that he blamed them for her death.  Khamenei's comments came during a speech in which he said the unrest in the country "was planned," according to Axios. While Khamenei did express...
PROTESTS
The Week

The Week

