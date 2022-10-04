Oct. 4 Bless Your Heart

To the one equating flying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard to mass extermination of Jews in the Holocaust during the holocaust: what is it like not being tethered to reality? BYH, you need help.

BYH, if all the toilets in our house are occupied and you are waiting for one to be free, try switching off the Wi-Fi.

No BYH to the world of misinformation and disinformation the Republicans exist in. Case in point: the BYH accusing the Dems of their will to defund the police, when Biden said just the opposite, addressing that false issue. If anything, google “Republicans who called for defunding the FBI,” for your daily dose of Republican hypocrisy. There are as many Democrats calling to defund the police as there are Republicans who believe in Jewish space lasers.

BYH local TV news but there is no Clayton County in North Carolina and it’s Johnston County, not Johnson County. You can do better.

How low have we sunk as a nation when there are over 200 election deniers who are running for elected office across the country? Do truth and the facts mean that little to so many people?

Here’s an idea for illegal immigrants. Instead of sending them to Democratic cities, put them on a bus back to Mexico. Caught sneaking back in, give them three hots and a cot, behind bars, that is.

BYH, Democrats. If you hope to win future national elections, put VP Harris on the curb. An embarrassment and disaster as a representative of the party.

I guess that all the people that have been bad-mouthing Holton can take a big drink of shut up. Arrrrg!

Some don’t like Joe, I get it. But watching Trump lose his mind because he lost is priceless. The big orange snowflake. Bless his heart.

BYH, ECU. “Pursue Boldly” as a university tag? We don’t need a university education to be bold or pursue many goals. Go back to the drawing board! ECU can do better! Please use a tag that truly reflects the strengths and appeal of ECU.

BYH, folks. I’m all about helping other countries who have natural disasters but not at the expense of Americans. Sending billions to other countries is just wrong. Take care of our own first.

BYH Brian Farkas for obtaining $330,000 for our Greenville Police Department and your support for law enforcement.

BYH, the real lesson to learn from Al Gore, Hillary Clinton and Stacy Abrams claims that elections were stolen is the same as Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election, that all four of them were wrong.

Please bring back Rev. David Bane’s column on Fridays. He clearly and lovingly shared the love of Christ and the good new of the gospel. The new column is poorly written and shallow.

Rev. Bane retired.

