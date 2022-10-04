ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Oct. 4 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaGz6_0iL5Bzsg00

To the one equating flying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard to mass extermination of Jews in the Holocaust during the holocaust: what is it like not being tethered to reality? BYH, you need help.

BYH, if all the toilets in our house are occupied and you are waiting for one to be free, try switching off the Wi-Fi.

No BYH to the world of misinformation and disinformation the Republicans exist in. Case in point: the BYH accusing the Dems of their will to defund the police, when Biden said just the opposite, addressing that false issue. If anything, google “Republicans who called for defunding the FBI,” for your daily dose of Republican hypocrisy. There are as many Democrats calling to defund the police as there are Republicans who believe in Jewish space lasers.

BYH local TV news but there is no Clayton County in North Carolina and it’s Johnston County, not Johnson County. You can do better.

How low have we sunk as a nation when there are over 200 election deniers who are running for elected office across the country? Do truth and the facts mean that little to so many people?

Here’s an idea for illegal immigrants. Instead of sending them to Democratic cities, put them on a bus back to Mexico. Caught sneaking back in, give them three hots and a cot, behind bars, that is.

BYH, Democrats. If you hope to win future national elections, put VP Harris on the curb. An embarrassment and disaster as a representative of the party.

I guess that all the people that have been bad-mouthing Holton can take a big drink of shut up. Arrrrg!

Some don’t like Joe, I get it. But watching Trump lose his mind because he lost is priceless. The big orange snowflake. Bless his heart.

BYH, ECU. “Pursue Boldly” as a university tag? We don’t need a university education to be bold or pursue many goals. Go back to the drawing board! ECU can do better! Please use a tag that truly reflects the strengths and appeal of ECU.

BYH, folks. I’m all about helping other countries who have natural disasters but not at the expense of Americans. Sending billions to other countries is just wrong. Take care of our own first.

BYH Brian Farkas for obtaining $330,000 for our Greenville Police Department and your support for law enforcement.

BYH, the real lesson to learn from Al Gore, Hillary Clinton and Stacy Abrams claims that elections were stolen is the same as Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election, that all four of them were wrong.

Please bring back Rev. David Bane’s column on Fridays. He clearly and lovingly shared the love of Christ and the good new of the gospel. The new column is poorly written and shallow.

Rev. Bane retired.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Reflector

Byron York: At 82, Joe Biden will be too old to be presidential candidate

There’s a new report from NBC News that President Joe Biden has told a confidant — the Rev. Al Sharpton, of all people — that he will run for reelection in 2024. It’s not terribly well-sourced, attributing the information to “an official of Sharpton’s National Action Network” who told NBC what Sharpton had told him. In any event, the story says Biden told Sharpton, as the two posed for pictures after a White House meeting with civil rights leaders on Sept. 2: “I’m going to do it again. I’m going.” ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Daily Reflector

Steven Roberts: Biden sets high standard as consoler-in-chief

President Biden visited Puerto Rico this week, bringing federal aid and emotional support to the victims of Hurricane Ian. “I want the people of Puerto Rico to know I’m committed, my entire administration is committed to standing with you every step of the way as long as it takes,” Biden vowed. Five years before — to the day — then-President Trump had flown to the same island, ostensibly for the same reason: to help repair the damage caused by a devastating storm. But instead of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Daily Reflector

Star Parker: Clarence and Ginni Thomas are American patriots

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his political activist wife, Ginni, are a high-profile Washington conservative power couple. Power couples are a common Washington phenomenon. Each spouse wields political power and influence in a certain arena. Together they concentrate power and influence. Per Public Citizen, of the 115th Congress, 59% of retiring congressmen remained in Washington, taking jobs as lobbyists or in consulting firms, trade groups or business groups, working...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
The Associated Press

Prosecutors seek prison for rioter's attack on AP journalist

Federal prosecutors on Sunday recommended a prison sentence of approximately four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a stun gun against police officers during a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is scheduled to sentence Alan Byerly on Oct. 21 for his attack on AP photographer John Minchillo and police during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot in Washington, D.C. Sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term ranging from 37 to 46 months. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of at least 46 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Byerly’s attorney has until Friday to submit a sentencing recommendation. The judge isn’t bound by any of the sentencing recommendations.
FLEETWOOD, PA
The Daily Reflector

Letters: Seeing the forest for the trees; Divided country; Neighbors

For the past six years I have been struggling to determine the cause of America’s troubles. I neglected to see the forest for the trees until I heard Dr. Carol Swain on the Mike Huckabee TV show when she commented: “Everything has been corrupted by current society.” I distilled her observation to mean secular materialism versus faith-based spiritualism, obviously, government vs. God. What does the Bible say? “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” Currently, it...
WINTERVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

Terry Mattingly: Churches failing to show benefits of marriage

It’s a message young people in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hear early and often: You should get married, because marriage is wonderful and family life is at the heart of the faith. The problem is that church leaders haven’t grasped the power of cultural trends in technology, education and economics that are fueling sharp declines in statistics linked to dating, marriage and fertility, said Brian Willoughby of the Brigham Young University School of Family Life. ...
RELIGION
The Daily Reflector

Cynthia Tucker: Farvre and friends the real welfare queens

In his successful 1980 campaign for the presidency, Ronald Reagan prominently featured the prospect of welfare fraud, citing the case of a Chicago “welfare queen” who had defrauded the government of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Since then, policing and preventing welfare cheats has been a standard plank on the right, a reliable go-to for conservative politicians portraying themselves as upright stewards of the public purse. In this hoary schtick, the welfare cheats are Black Americans too lazy to work and too conniving to be...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Gore
Person
Christ
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
The Daily Reflector

Letters: Independent legislature theory a threat to liberty

One of the fundamental principles of the U.S. system of government is that the legislative and executive bodies are limited by a constitution. Whether the constitution has been violated is determined by a judicial system that should be independent of the other branches of government. This was adopted by the states as well, and it is an important protector of freedom. The N.C. Legislature has attacked this principle by taking to the U.S. Supreme Court a theory that the N.C. Supreme Court cannot exercise oversight...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy