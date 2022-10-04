ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Letter: The tipping point is now

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’” Psalms 91:1-2.

God speaks to us even today through the voices of his prophets. “For the Lord God does nothing without revealing his secret to his servants the prophets.” Amos 3:7, ESV.

God is getting his word out, not just in America but around the world, that we have been in a great period of “awakening.” Wicked people with evil intentions were allowed to cheat their way into office (his words) with much planning.

These people who are in office are just puppets for a small group of global elites that are in control of the major systems in this world, such as the banking system, medical, the fake media, the education system.

God is speaking that his people have reached the precipice and have awakened to stand up against the satanic elites. No longer will we be manipulated by WEF, the WHO, the UN, the Federal Reserve.

God is saying that he will intervene and tear down this Babylonian economy and all who are evil and in power now will lose everything. He says he is giving us a new economy, as originally intended — that does not enslave us.

God is raising up people to be leaders as he defeats the evil powers that presently control us. Will you pray for His will to be done? Will you support what is right and just no matter the party affiliation?

The tipping point is right now! We have already won this battle in the name of Jesus! God’s hand is about to move and do what no man can do.

Vic Corey

Winterville

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Reflector

Letters: Seeing the forest for the trees; Divided country; Neighbors

For the past six years I have been struggling to determine the cause of America’s troubles. I neglected to see the forest for the trees until I heard Dr. Carol Swain on the Mike Huckabee TV show when she commented: “Everything has been corrupted by current society.” I distilled her observation to mean secular materialism versus faith-based spiritualism, obviously, government vs. God. What does the Bible say? “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” Currently, it...
WINTERVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

Jesus is really coming soon!!

I have written about this subject so many times in the last few years. People just don’t get it, or don’t believe it. Jesus is coming real soon. It is past time for us to start living rapture-ready. Pastors and church leaders must teach their congregations how to be ready when Jesus comes. It is amazing how no one wants him to come right now. People want to experience the finer things in life while here on Earth. They think they’re going to miss out...
RELIGION
The Daily Reflector

Terry Mattingly: Churches failing to show benefits of marriage

It’s a message young people in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hear early and often: You should get married, because marriage is wonderful and family life is at the heart of the faith. The problem is that church leaders haven’t grasped the power of cultural trends in technology, education and economics that are fueling sharp declines in statistics linked to dating, marriage and fertility, said Brian Willoughby of the Brigham Young University School of Family Life. ...
RELIGION
The Daily Reflector

Gary Franks: Fear vs. reality – Which one will prevail in November?

Democrat leaders have failed to do their basic job of passing a budget and spending/appropriations bills via Regular Order or for that matter even as a Continuing Resolution once again. It is quite apparent that Democrats are just too busy with other pressing matters like producing the “Trump Reality Show.” The Democrats are about to kick the proverbial “can” down the road once again. Despite a Sept. 30 due date for completion of the 12 spending/appropriation bills, do not expect them to act until after...
POLITICS
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy