Letter: The tipping point is now

“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’” Psalms 91:1-2.

God speaks to us even today through the voices of his prophets. “For the Lord God does nothing without revealing his secret to his servants the prophets.” Amos 3:7, ESV.

God is getting his word out, not just in America but around the world, that we have been in a great period of “awakening.” Wicked people with evil intentions were allowed to cheat their way into office (his words) with much planning.

These people who are in office are just puppets for a small group of global elites that are in control of the major systems in this world, such as the banking system, medical, the fake media, the education system.

God is speaking that his people have reached the precipice and have awakened to stand up against the satanic elites. No longer will we be manipulated by WEF, the WHO, the UN, the Federal Reserve.

God is saying that he will intervene and tear down this Babylonian economy and all who are evil and in power now will lose everything. He says he is giving us a new economy, as originally intended — that does not enslave us.

God is raising up people to be leaders as he defeats the evil powers that presently control us. Will you pray for His will to be done? Will you support what is right and just no matter the party affiliation?

The tipping point is right now! We have already won this battle in the name of Jesus! God’s hand is about to move and do what no man can do.

Vic Corey

Winterville