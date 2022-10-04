ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Roundup: Dollar General theft under investigation

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

A trailer and pallet jack valued at $2,000 were stolen over the weekend from a Dollar General store, a case report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident was reported on Saturday from the store at 4112 N.C. 33 West, outside of Greenville on Saturday. The items were last seen on Friday afternoon. The case is active.

Pitt County

The Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

540 block Burruss Place, Greenville, 5:44 a.m. Oct. 1: woman assaulted at residence; case active.3300 block Staton Mill Road, Robersonville, 10 p.m. Sept. 30: man assaulted by spouse; case active.3400 block Steps Drive, Fountain, 10:15 p.m. Sept. 29: woman assaulted at residence; case active.5200 block Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, 12:56 p.m. Oct. 2: man assaulted at residence; case active.

Break-ins, thefts

5900 block South Main Street, Falkland, 7:37 p.m. Oct. 1: $40 in cash stolen from Falkland Minimart; case active.660 block Smithtown Road, Grimesland, 11:10 a.m. Oct. 1: break-in reported at residence; case active.440 block Larry Lane, Greenville, 11:44 a.m. Oct. 1: bicycle valued at $550 stolen from residence; case active.2200 block Worthington Warren Road, Stokes, 10:10 a.m. Oct. 1: stereo equipment valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.210 block Fairmont Avenue, Greenville, 10:26 a.m. Sept. 30: man assaulted by unknown offender at residence; case active.1200 block Forelines Road, 12:32 a.m. Sept. 30: tools valued at $500 stolen; case active.440 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 2:46 p.m. Sept. 29: firearm valued at $400 stolen; case active.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

4100 block Kittrell Farms Drive, Greenville, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 — 11:40 a.m. Oct. 2: iPhone valued at $500 stolen; case status unlisted.

