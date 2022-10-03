TEMPE, Ariz., – Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today announced it is partnering with Yield Engineering Systems (YES) to transfer the manufacturing of the YES flagship product line to its facility in Malaysia, as well as providing engineering and manufacturing support for YES’s upcoming innovative modular wet process systems in the Phoenix, Arizona area.

