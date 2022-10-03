Read full article on original website
Yield Engineering Systems Partners with Benchmark for Global Engineering and Manufacturing Support
TEMPE, Ariz., – Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today announced it is partnering with Yield Engineering Systems (YES) to transfer the manufacturing of the YES flagship product line to its facility in Malaysia, as well as providing engineering and manufacturing support for YES’s upcoming innovative modular wet process systems in the Phoenix, Arizona area.
Indium Corporation Adds Two Members to Engineered Solder Materials Team
Indium Corporation is pleased to announce two new additions to its Engineered Solder Materials (ESM) team—Igor Faleichik, senior product specialist, and Jim McCoy, product specialist. Faleichik assumes responsibility for creating, driving, and supporting initiatives to grow his product lines, with a focus on the connector and RF infrastructure markets...
ICAPE Group Announces Results for First Half of Current FY
ICAPE Group, a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards, announced its results for the first half of the current fiscal year, ending June 30, 2022, as approved by the Board of Directors on October 5, 2022. Cyril CALVIGNAC, ICAPE Group’s CEO, stated: “The results for the first half of...
