BETHLEHEM, Pa. – It's back to Patriot League play for Lehigh as the Mountain Hawks host Fordham on Tackle Cancer Day, presented by Red Robin in partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Both teams are 1-0 in the Patriot League with wins over Georgetown. Lehigh is looking to get back on the winning track after dropping three straight following its Sept. 11 win over the Hoyas. Last week, the Mountain Hawks fell behind 21-0 at halftime and never recovered in a 35-7 loss to Monmouth. Sophomore running back Gaige Garcia scored Lehigh's lone touchdown, while the defense created a pair of fourth quarter turnovers and held Monmouth's Jaden Shirden, the leading rusher in the FCS, to 54 yards below his season average.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO