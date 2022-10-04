Read full article on original website
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel Maven
Lehigh Welcomes Fordham Saturday on Tackle Cancer Day
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – It's back to Patriot League play for Lehigh as the Mountain Hawks host Fordham on Tackle Cancer Day, presented by Red Robin in partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Both teams are 1-0 in the Patriot League with wins over Georgetown. Lehigh is looking to get back on the winning track after dropping three straight following its Sept. 11 win over the Hoyas. Last week, the Mountain Hawks fell behind 21-0 at halftime and never recovered in a 35-7 loss to Monmouth. Sophomore running back Gaige Garcia scored Lehigh's lone touchdown, while the defense created a pair of fourth quarter turnovers and held Monmouth's Jaden Shirden, the leading rusher in the FCS, to 54 yards below his season average.
Lehigh Men's Lacrosse Announces Fall Schedule
BETHLEHEM, Pa- The Lehigh men's lacrosse team has announced its fall schedule. The Mountain Hawks will first compete in the Nick Colleluori Classic at Hofstra on Oct. 8 against Quinnipiac at 12:45 p.m. and Hofstra at 2:45 p.m. Nick, "HEAD" Colleuluori, was a former Hofstra men's lacrosse player who lost...
Lehigh Wins Team Title At Matthews Auto Intercollegiate
APALACHIN, N.Y. – Behind a total team effort, the Lehigh men's golf team claimed the team title at Binghamton's Matthews Auto Intercollegiate, which wrapped up Monday on the Links at Hiawatha Landing. All six Lehigh entrants finished in the top 16 as the Mountain Hawks won their first team title since winning the spring 2021 ABARTA Collegiate Invitational.
Leary Finalizes Baseball Coaching Staff For 2023 Season
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Peter E. Bennett '63 Lehigh Head Baseball Coach Sean Leary has finalized his coaching staff for the 2023 season. Leary announced the addition of Pat Knight as the Mountain Hawks' pitching coach over the summer. Knight will be joined on staff by Tyler Nelin and Trey Durrah. In addition, former Lehigh standout pitcher Mason Black will be serving as Director of Operations for his alma mater.
Brian Kelly Provides Update On Sevyn Banks' Spinal Injury
LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks suffered a spinal cord bruise while defining the opening kickoff vs. Auburn last week, coach Brian Kelly said on Monday. Kelly added that there no structural issues with the injury which is good news and puts Banks in a similar recovery timeline as safety Major Burns.
Savannah Bananas Coming to Trenton, NJ, Next August
Banana Ball is coming to New Jersey in the Summer of 2023!. The popular baseball team, the Savannah Bananas, are bringing their unique brand of baseball to the Garden State on August 9th, 2023 at Trenton's Trenton Thunder Ballpark to face the Trenton Thunder, a collegiate summer baseball team of the MLB Draft League.
Satire: Fly the Villanova Skies: Gondolas On Campus
Imagine that it is a rainy morning at 8:30 a.m., and one’s schedule says to head to the fourth floor of Tolentine Hall, but they are in the lobby of St. Clare Hall. Time to trudge all the way across campus in shoes with questionable waterproofing and an old umbrella that has seen better days. Getting soaked is inevitable.
Giordano: Philly PD Loses State Accreditation
Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by discussing a change of tune by the PLEAC in dealing with Philadelphia, telling that the leaders of the organization have reconsidered their vote to continue their accreditation of the Philly PD.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 9/8/22-9/22/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
These Bucks County Zip Codes Were Listed As Some of The Wealthiest in the Greater Philadelphia Region
Two Bucks County areas made a recent list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia area, a testament to county’s prestige. Todd Romero wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list includes ten zip codes in and around the Greater Philadelphia area, where 38% of...
Philadelphia Union Announce New 170,000 Square Foot Waterfront Complex
Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year,"...
This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation
The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students. Rohan Rathod and Daniel L. Romano, both students at Archbishop...
See Which Four Private High Schools in Bucks County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023
Bucks County is home to four of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
See Which 7 Private Delco High Schools Made Top 50 in PA for 2023
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence
Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Video: Police break-up drag race rally in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New video shows police breaking up a drag racing rally in North Philadelphia. Cell phone video captured cars illegally doing donuts at the intersection of Broad and York Streets around midnight on Sunday.A large crowd watched the dangerous stunts.No one was injured.Police did not arrest anyone.
Philly Today: Feds Foil Blue Mailbox Stolen Checks Caper in Delco
Plus, models from all over the country sue yet another Philly strip club over photo use, Vox delves into Krasner impeachment, and more of what the city is talking about right now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with...
Construction crews hit gas line in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are on scene of a natural gas leak in Allentown. A contractor hit the line just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at North Meadow and Liberty streets, said Joe Swope, a spokesperson for UGI. The gas line was shut off a short time later, Swope said. Power...
