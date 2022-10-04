ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lehighsports.com

Lehigh Welcomes Fordham Saturday on Tackle Cancer Day

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – It's back to Patriot League play for Lehigh as the Mountain Hawks host Fordham on Tackle Cancer Day, presented by Red Robin in partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Both teams are 1-0 in the Patriot League with wins over Georgetown. Lehigh is looking to get back on the winning track after dropping three straight following its Sept. 11 win over the Hoyas. Last week, the Mountain Hawks fell behind 21-0 at halftime and never recovered in a 35-7 loss to Monmouth. Sophomore running back Gaige Garcia scored Lehigh's lone touchdown, while the defense created a pair of fourth quarter turnovers and held Monmouth's Jaden Shirden, the leading rusher in the FCS, to 54 yards below his season average.
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Men's Lacrosse Announces Fall Schedule

BETHLEHEM, Pa- The Lehigh men's lacrosse team has announced its fall schedule. The Mountain Hawks will first compete in the Nick Colleluori Classic at Hofstra on Oct. 8 against Quinnipiac at 12:45 p.m. and Hofstra at 2:45 p.m. Nick, "HEAD" Colleuluori, was a former Hofstra men's lacrosse player who lost...
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Wins Team Title At Matthews Auto Intercollegiate

APALACHIN, N.Y. – Behind a total team effort, the Lehigh men's golf team claimed the team title at Binghamton's Matthews Auto Intercollegiate, which wrapped up Monday on the Links at Hiawatha Landing. All six Lehigh entrants finished in the top 16 as the Mountain Hawks won their first team title since winning the spring 2021 ABARTA Collegiate Invitational.
lehighsports.com

Leary Finalizes Baseball Coaching Staff For 2023 Season

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Peter E. Bennett '63 Lehigh Head Baseball Coach Sean Leary has finalized his coaching staff for the 2023 season. Leary announced the addition of Pat Knight as the Mountain Hawks' pitching coach over the summer. Knight will be joined on staff by Tyler Nelin and Trey Durrah. In addition, former Lehigh standout pitcher Mason Black will be serving as Director of Operations for his alma mater.
tigerdroppings.com

Brian Kelly Provides Update On Sevyn Banks' Spinal Injury

LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks suffered a spinal cord bruise while defining the opening kickoff vs. Auburn last week, coach Brian Kelly said on Monday. Kelly added that there no structural issues with the injury which is good news and puts Banks in a similar recovery timeline as safety Major Burns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Savannah Bananas Coming to Trenton, NJ, Next August

Banana Ball is coming to New Jersey in the Summer of 2023!. The popular baseball team, the Savannah Bananas, are bringing their unique brand of baseball to the Garden State on August 9th, 2023 at Trenton's Trenton Thunder Ballpark to face the Trenton Thunder, a collegiate summer baseball team of the MLB Draft League.
TRENTON, NJ
Villanovan

Satire: Fly the Villanova Skies: Gondolas On Campus

Imagine that it is a rainy morning at 8:30 a.m., and one’s schedule says to head to the fourth floor of Tolentine Hall, but they are in the lobby of St. Clare Hall. Time to trudge all the way across campus in shoes with questionable waterproofing and an old umbrella that has seen better days. Getting soaked is inevitable.
VILLANOVA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union Announce New 170,000 Square Foot Waterfront Complex

Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation

The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students. Rohan Rathod and Daniel L. Romano, both students at Archbishop...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

See Which Four Private High Schools in Bucks County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023

Bucks County is home to four of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

See Which 7 Private Delco High Schools Made Top 50 in PA for 2023

Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence

Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
BETHLEHEM, PA
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Construction crews hit gas line in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are on scene of a natural gas leak in Allentown. A contractor hit the line just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at North Meadow and Liberty streets, said Joe Swope, a spokesperson for UGI. The gas line was shut off a short time later, Swope said. Power...
ALLENTOWN, PA

