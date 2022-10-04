ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
BRONX, NY
MyNorthwest.com

Believe it! Mariners come back from 7 down, clinch ALDS berth

ALWC Game 2 – Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9: Box score | Recap story & photo gallery. The win guarantees the Mariners their first home playoff game in 21 years, which will happen in Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the AL West-champion Houston Astros next Saturday. The series itself will begin Tuesday in Houston.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners Fast Facts: Seattle dominates playoff return, beats Blue Jays 4-0

Were the Mariners ready? Yeah, they were ready. Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0: Box score | M’s take series lead – quotes and full recap. The M’s came out like a house of fire in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Game 1 of their best-of-three American League Wild Card Series. Just like that, they are a win away from moving on to a meeting with the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series next week.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Richie Sexson
Person
Bill Bavasi
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Eugenio Suárez
Person
Jerry Dipoto
Person
Salk
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Félix Hernández
Person
Andrés Muñoz
Person
Nelson Cruz
MyNorthwest.com

Drayer’s Mariners Notebook: Excitement, not nerves, evident for M’s in Toronto

TORONTO – The Mariners ran an optional workout Thursday afternoon at Rogers Centre ahead of Friday’s Game 1 in their best-of-three series against the Blue Jays. While the team arrived at Pearson International (YYZ for you Rush fans) in the wee hours of the morning, there wasn’t a bleary eye to be seen, nor was there any sign of uneasiness or nerves. No, the feeling around the club as they ran a normal pregame workout was excitement. The only thing missing was the game.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: What makes Mariners so different heading into playoffs

Nothing galvanizes a community in joy like sports. Sports are the one thing that can bring us all together as one – and in our area, that is badly needed right now. That’s why this weekend’s wild card playoff series is so important to Seattle Mariners fans.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Don’t go breaking our hearts, Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are about to begin playoff baseball. Many of you, like Colleen, have tried to guard your hearts. But this is baseball. And in baseball, you cannot guard your heart. Take a listen to Dave’s montage:. More Dave Ross: Banning books won’t stop kids from learning about...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners

Comments / 0

Community Policy