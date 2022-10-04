TORONTO – The Mariners ran an optional workout Thursday afternoon at Rogers Centre ahead of Friday’s Game 1 in their best-of-three series against the Blue Jays. While the team arrived at Pearson International (YYZ for you Rush fans) in the wee hours of the morning, there wasn’t a bleary eye to be seen, nor was there any sign of uneasiness or nerves. No, the feeling around the club as they ran a normal pregame workout was excitement. The only thing missing was the game.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO