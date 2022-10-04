Read full article on original website
Related
The Dodgers’ hottest hitter likely won’t even make the playoff roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been going through the motions since clinching the best record in the league and home-field advantage through the World Series. The main motive for the team in the last week or so has been fine-tuning the playoff roster and getting guys ready for the postseason gauntlet they have to go through.
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
Dodgers: Jansen, Seager, Pollock & More; What Happened to Guys from the 2021 NLCS Team?
It wasn’t long ago the Dodgers were taking on the Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. There were high hopes for that team, but the long season of a tight divisional race and some untimely injuries got the better of the team. They were ousted in six...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers Overrated? One MLB 'Expert' Thinks So
MLB Network's Harold Reynolds said some things about the Dodgers that fit his historical analytical standard pretty well, which is not a compliment.
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
MyNorthwest.com
Believe it! Mariners come back from 7 down, clinch ALDS berth
ALWC Game 2 – Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9: Box score | Recap story & photo gallery. The win guarantees the Mariners their first home playoff game in 21 years, which will happen in Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the AL West-champion Houston Astros next Saturday. The series itself will begin Tuesday in Houston.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners Fast Facts: Seattle dominates playoff return, beats Blue Jays 4-0
Were the Mariners ready? Yeah, they were ready. Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0: Box score | M’s take series lead – quotes and full recap. The M’s came out like a house of fire in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Game 1 of their best-of-three American League Wild Card Series. Just like that, they are a win away from moving on to a meeting with the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series next week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Calls LA Overrated Ahead of Postseason
MLB Network insider, Harold Reynolds, joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk postseason baseball. They began by talking about the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, because why wouldn’t you talk about the best team in baseball?. Patrick asked him a simple question: “How big of favorites are the Dodgers? And...
MyNorthwest.com
Drayer’s Mariners Notebook: Excitement, not nerves, evident for M’s in Toronto
TORONTO – The Mariners ran an optional workout Thursday afternoon at Rogers Centre ahead of Friday’s Game 1 in their best-of-three series against the Blue Jays. While the team arrived at Pearson International (YYZ for you Rush fans) in the wee hours of the morning, there wasn’t a bleary eye to be seen, nor was there any sign of uneasiness or nerves. No, the feeling around the club as they ran a normal pregame workout was excitement. The only thing missing was the game.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: What makes Mariners so different heading into playoffs
Nothing galvanizes a community in joy like sports. Sports are the one thing that can bring us all together as one – and in our area, that is badly needed right now. That’s why this weekend’s wild card playoff series is so important to Seattle Mariners fans.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Don’t go breaking our hearts, Mariners
The Seattle Mariners are about to begin playoff baseball. Many of you, like Colleen, have tried to guard your hearts. But this is baseball. And in baseball, you cannot guard your heart. Take a listen to Dave’s montage:. More Dave Ross: Banning books won’t stop kids from learning about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Tigers continue to restructure front office
Scott Harris, the Detroit Tigers’ new president of baseball operations, is continuing to restructure the team’s front office, the Detroit
Comments / 0