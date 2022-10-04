Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
Yardbarker
Should Raiders Move on from Derek Carr?
Love him or hate him, statistically, Carr has has been the best quarterback the Raiders have had in history. Of course, the game has evolved since the days of Ken Stabler and Jim Plunkett, but the fact remains. Since 2015, no quarterback has had more game winning drives (29) and fourth quarter comebacks (23) than Carr…
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After Game
Bailey Zappe had an eventful NFL debut Sunday, leading the New England Patriots into overtime at Lambeau Field. The fourth-round pick got called into action when Brian Hoyer, starting for the injured Mac Jones, left the Week 4 game with a head injury. Just like that, a third-string quarterback was going toe-to-toe with the reigning MVP on the road.
KPLC TV
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota pizza restaurant worker is going from behind the counter to the front lines of the NFL. At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out. “I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager...
Yardbarker
Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."
LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Steelers New QB1 Kenny Pickett Says Team ‘Doesn’t Have A Shot’ Against Bills Without Paying Attention To Important Details
It seems as if a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially arrived at the quarterback position. Rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett will take over for Mitch Trubisky on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills . The first year player replaced Trubisky in the second half of the organization’s Week 4 matchup versus the New York Jets. He is going through preparation this week for his first career start and spoke with local and national media on Wednesday about the upcoming game and going head to head with one of the league’s best teams and quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa 'didn't want to play' against Michigan State after brother Tua's injury
Following Maryland’s win over Michigan State last week, Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley alluded to quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa struggling to get focused for the game. Tagovailoa’s brother and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua got stretchered off the field after a violent hit during "Thursday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Aaron Rodgers answers whether Packers’ young WRs may influence his retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is very picky about which wide receivers he prefers to throw to. However, he is forging a connection with at least one rookie that may bring great news for the organization even beyond this season. On Wednesday, Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of...
thecomeback.com
Wild conspiracy theory explains Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen drama
Since the previous NFL season ended, we have seen Tom Brady end his historic NFL career by retiring, then decide to un-retire, return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seeming a little different, disappear mysteriously during training camp, and end up in the gossip rags as his marriage to Gisele Bündchen fell apart, all while his body seemed to break down under the weight of playing at the age of 45.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
TMZ.com
Fan Sues Patriots HOF After It Allegedly Ruins $1 Million Tom Brady Signed Flag
A man is suing the New England Patriots Hall of Fame ... claiming it ruined his one-of-a-kind, Tom Brady signed American flag -- costing him potentially over $1 MILLION. The guy's name is Daniel Vitale ... and he says in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, that back in early 2020, he acquired a flag that had been autographed by the G.O.A.T.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger shares text exchange he had with Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger infamously refused to provide Mason Rudolph with much help when the two were teammates toward the end of Big Ben’s career, but the Pittsburgh Steelers legend has apparently been in communication with the team’s newest starting quarterback. During the latest episode of his “Footbahlin with Ben...
Yardbarker
Panthers' Baker Mayfield snaps back about question on passes batted down
The pressure to revive his NFL career coupled with a handful of lackluster performances may be getting to Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. As Ryan Glasspiegel noted for the New York Post, Mayfield was asked during Wednesday's media availability about issues he's experienced with passes being batted down at the line of scrimmage, particularly during this past Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals that dropped the Panthers to 1-3 on the season. Specifically, a reporter wondered if the signal-caller listed at 6-foot-1 could complete any practice drills that might help "alleviate that problem" on gamedays.
NBC Sports
Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick
If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
Yardbarker
Giants to work out a few quarterbacks amid Daniel Jones' injury
The New York Giants certainly seem to be harboring some concern about the status of quarterback Daniel Jones for Week 5. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones is dealing with a sprained ankle, but would not get specific about his chances of playing in Week 5. Daboll did suggest, however, that the Giants were preparing to work out quarterbacks, with backup Tyrod Taylor in the concussion protocol.
Yardbarker
PFF has Falcons taking Kaleb McGary replacement in Mock Draft
Surprisingly, the Falcons have actually been really solid up front in 2022. Kaleb McGary has been a big part of that, grading out as the 18th best tackle overall by PFF. Regardless, McGary is in a contract year, and PFF thinks the Falcons will replace him in the draft with one of the best players in college football:
Yardbarker
Steelers WR Shared A Massive Kenny Pickett Endorsement
There are two sides to quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s regular-season debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did have three interceptions, including the game-winning pick at the end zone by the New York Jets. But from a different perspective, he completed ten passes out of 13 attempts for 120 yards. He...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers sees similarities in Christian Watson, Davante Adams as rookies
With Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams in Las Vegas, Green Bay Packers second-round pick Christian Watson received the lion’s share of attention following the draft as Adams’ presumed heir apparent. And although four games into the year, it’s fourth-round receiver Romeo Doubs who leads the team in receptions,...
Yardbarker
Was Sunday night's tear drop TD Patrick Mahomes' finest play?
Sunday night's dynamic tear drop TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes against the Buccaneers has many asking: Was it his best play ever?. From inside the 5-yard line, Mahomes scrambled right, ran past defensive end Pat O'Connor, did a 360-degree turn to elude Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, and then stopped just before crossing the line of scrimmage to flip a pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown.
Yardbarker
Warriors considering disciplining Draymond Green after 'physical altercation' with Jordan Poole
It sounds as if the Golden State Warriors may have some internal issues to sort out heading into the upcoming NBA season. According to reporting from Shams Charania and others at The Athletic, Draymond Green could be in line for internal discipline after getting into a physical altercation at practice with a teammate.
