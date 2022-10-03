ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

High School Football: Late score lifts Rams over Vikings

By By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
 6 days ago

In a game filled with big plays and momentum swings, it was only fitting for Monday night’s matchup between D.H. Conley and visiting Havelock to come down to the closing minutes.

The final swing was a 1-yard rushing score with 1:19 left to play, lifting the Rams to a 34-28 comeback victory in a key Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference matchup.

“I’m always proud of our boys. I’m proud of our effort early,” D.H. Conley head coach Nate Conner said. “We have to go back and evaluate everything. It’s hard in the motion of the game, but this doesn’t feel good right now.”

The game was originally scheduled for last Friday, before being moved up to Thursday night and eventually being postponed until Monday due to weather.

“Our boys handled it fantastic, they handle adversity very well, they were ready to play on Thursday and they were very excited, so that was disappointing,” Conner said.

After Havelock drew even with just over five minutes left in the game, the Vikings looked to respond.

On Conley’s second play following the ensuing kickoff, Jason Herring looked for his eighth connection of the night with Cooper Marcum.

The pass into the right flat was low, and Havelock jumped on the loose ball, which was deemed by the officials to be a backward pass, and the away side took over in plus territory at the 35.

Havelock (4-2) slowly marched down the field, converting on fourth-and-8 and then later moving the chains on a third-and-11 play to set up a goal-to-go situation.

Lebron Sharpe eventually capped the drive, taking a wildcat snap and plunging in from a yard out to give the Rams a 34-28 lead after a failed 2-point conversion attempt with 79 seconds to play.

A last gasp for D.H. Conley (3-3) came on a fourth-and-13 play from near midfield, as Herring rolled out to the left before firing a ball deep down field toward Marcum, but Javonte Vereen was there to knock the ball away and seal the win.

For most of the opening half, everything was coming up Conley, as the home side surged out to a 21-0 lead.

On the game’s opening drive, Herring hit Jhi McCullor for a 27-yard gain before finding Quazameke Cratch for a 49-yard touchdown on the game’s third play after just 22 seconds.

Havelock marched into the red zone on the following drive, but the Vikings’ defense forced a fumble to keep it off the board.

Late in the first quarter, Herring hit Isaiah Crumpler in the left flat, as he made a few defenders miss before tearing down the near sideline for a 44-yard score to make it 14-0.

Herring finished the night 19-for-39 through the air for 349 yards and two touchdowns, with seven completions to both Marcum and Crumpler for 141 and 92 yards, respectively.

Conley pushed its lead to three scores early in the second quarter when a pair of Herring-to-Crumpler connections combined for 86 yards to take it from its own 8-yard-line to inside the Havelock 10-yard-line.

Two plays later, Yah Dade-El plunged in from a yard out to stretch the Vikings’ lead to 21-0 with 10:26 left in the first half.

In the closing minutes of the second quarter, Conley looked to continue building on its lead after forcing a Rams’ turnover on downs and marching from its own 8-yard-line into the red zone.

Needing just one yard on back-to-back plays from the Havelock 13-yard-line, an incomplete pass and a rush for no gain saw the Vikings turn the ball over on downs themselves.

On the next play, Andrew Frazier hit Zack Sharpe in stride down the far sideline for an 87-yard touchdown, as Havelock cut the deficit to 21-8 heading into the half.

The duo connected again for a 21-yard score to finish off the first drive of the second half as the Rams pulled to within 21-16 2:22 into quarter No. 3.

Havelock took its first lead of the night 58 seconds into the final frame when Sharpe rushed in from four yards out, as a failed 2-point conversion left the away side with a 22-21 lead.

A three-and-out put an end to Conley’s next drive, as the Rams looked to build on their 22-unanswered points. On the second play of Havelock’s drive, Sharpe took a handoff to the left side, but as he was battling for extra yardage, the ball popped loose. Christian Jones scooped up the fumble and rumbled in for a 16-yard score to put the Vikings back on top 28-22 with 8:04 remaining in the game.

Near the midway portion of the fourth quarter, a deflected pass led to a Havelock interception, setting up a 34-yard touchdown pass from Frazier to Vereen to tie the game.

D.H. Conley has just three days off before returning to the gridiron Friday when it travels to crosstown rival J.H. Rose.

“Our boys are fine, they’re resilient and they’ll be ready to play,” Conner said.

