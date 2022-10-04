MASON: Pirates will miss Harris' drive, one-percent mindset

Every day.

Every day, East Carolina running back Rahjai Harris hops on Twitter to send out a tweet.

“1%,” it reads.

The sophomore does this every day as both a reminder and a statement that he is working to improve by one percent each day. In sickness and in health, Harris is married to the concept that has fueled him since he arrived in Greenville as a freshman in 2020.

After Saturday’s thrill ride that was the Pirates’ 48-28 blowout win over South Florida in Boca Raton, Fla., Harris punched out his familiar tweet with a little extra something attached.

“Gods Plan great win!!!!! #1%,” it read. Harris did not finish the game on Saturday after he limped off the field with an apparent injury in the fourth quarter.

On Sunday, the 1% message was back in its familiar place.

Harris helped the Pirates rip off a big win as they moved above .500 (3-2) in a game in which their offense bounced back from a disappointing performance against Navy the week before, only to look unstoppable at times against the Bulls.

But part of the engine that supplied ECU’s offensive surge was lost as Hoist the Colours first reported on Monday that the Pirates would be without Harris for the rest of the season after the bruising running back suffered a serious knee injury in the fourth quarter of the win.

Despite dealing with the emotions of learning that football wouldn’t be in his future until at least next season, Harris dutifully tapped out “1%” to his feed on Monday. In sickness and in health.

The sophomore was starting and was the feature back against the Bulls in place of Keaton Mitchell, who tried to test out his own injury in pregame warmups, only to be held out of the game after determining he wasn’t quite healed from his hip injury suffered on the first series out of halftime against Navy.

Harris answered the call in every sense against USF, rushed for 40 yards and went on to score ECU’s lone rushing touchdown of the game. His five-yard scoring run pushed his total to a team-high five on the season.

His loss will be felt as Harris and Mitchell were the most dynamic 1-2 punch in the conference. Thunder and lightning, as they say.

Harris played in all five games and his 67 carries is most on the team. His football career is far from over as he still has two years of eligibility remaining. But his loss cuts far deeper than production. Harris was the embodiment of ECU’s culture and resurgence from doormat to battering ram since his arrival on campus.

A mentor to freshman running back Marlon Gunn Jr. (who got his first real burn of the season with 15 carries on Saturday) and a competitive push for Mitchell, Harris’ absence for the rest of the year will be a difficult hole to fill.

One thing is for certain: The Pirates will miss much more than one percent.