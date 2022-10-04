ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Hamilton Saturday evening. Police were called to the scene on Fairgrove Avenue near Campbell Drive in front of a Marathon gas station around 7 p.m. for a car crash. Authorities say a felonious assault followed, and when officers...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Police: Cheviot officer fires two shots after being hit by car

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) – A suspect in a stolen car hit an officer in Cheviot Sunday morning. It happened after 7:30 a.m. on Davis Street. Police say officers were investigating a stolen vehicle when the suspect hit an officer with his car. The officer fired two shots when he...
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

CPD to begin traffic blitz to curb high-risk driving

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Buckle up and slow down. Cincinnati Police begin a two-week traffic safety blitz Sunday. The department hopes to curb an increase in high-risk driving. Officers will be making more traffic stops and issuing citations. They will also talk to drivers about slowing down, distracted driving, and watching for pedestrians.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

1 dies in I-275 multi-vehicle, pedestrian accident; Wilmington driver uninjured

BATAVIA — A pedestrian was killed and multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-275 in Clermont County Friday morning. Preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Saturn operated by Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the roadway, according to a news release from the OSHP.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Woman struck, killed on I-275 in Clermont County identified

BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash on I-275 NB in Clermont County. OSP says that the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Bobbie Jo Becklehymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle stopped working. Beckelhymer put on her hazards and stepped out of the vehicle when she and her car were struck by a van and then she was struck by a semi-tractor trailer combination.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Coroner seeks next of kin for Dearborn County man

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate the next of kin for a man from Lawrenceburg. Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary says that Paul Black Jr., 77, was last known to have lived on West Eads Parkway. McCreary says that he may have...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WKRC

13-year-old receives award for her actions following mother's seizure behind the wheel

BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - A local girl is being awarded for her lifesaving actions after her mother had a seizure while driving. Ohio State Highway Patrol said on July 2, Cheri Jansen was approaching the on-ramp to I-275 from SR-125 in Union Township when she had the seizure and her car drifted. Her daughter, 13-year-old Hayli DeWeese, was in the front seat.
BATAVIA, OH
WKRC

Police investigate Avondale shooting

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Avondale. It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Reading Road near Chalfonte Place. Police haven't released many details about who was shot or how it started.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Police and EMS are responding to reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

NKY home destroyed in overnight fire

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed in Northern Kentucky overnight. The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Trailwood Court in Edgewood. Three adults were inside the home at the time. One of them noticed the house was on fire and was able to get everyone out safely.
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured after car flips, hits pole in Westwood

CINCINNATI — First responders are on scene of a crash in Westwood that involves wires down in the roadway, Thursday morning. The crash was reported at 6:14 a.m. at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Anaconda Drive. Police have confirmed that a vehicle flipped and wires were brought down...
CINCINNATI, OH

