Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
6 Local Towns on List of New Jersey’s Best Fall Destinations
Fall is officially here and it's a great time for weekend trips, right here in our area. There are plenty of great spots to check out within an easy drive from wherever you are in Atlantic and Cape May County. Writer Pete Genovese ranked his 33 best small towns in...
Jersey Shore town closes beaches over problems caused by Hurricane Ian
A Cape May County, New Jersey, borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
Jersey Shore town closes beaches following severe erosion brought by Ian remnants
A Cape May County borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
New Jersey pumpkins more than just a tasty pie
According to an agricultural report from Rutgers University, here in New Jersey pumpkins cover over 2,500 acres of farmland and each acre yields about 11 tons of pumpkins per year. That’s a lot of pumpkins. You should know that 100% of all pumpkins grown here in Jersey are all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are you a hard worker? Not if you’re from NJ, according to national ranking
New Jersey may be a lot of things. Sure, we may be difficult to deal with at times, but that's only because we don't like to put up with nonsense. We're a tough crowd, and it's one of the reasons why many who aren't from around here tend to get intimidated by us.
This legendary bar has been named best in NJ for 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City to Raise Price of Beach Tags
The cost of going to the beach in Ocean City during the summer is on its way up. By a 7-0 vote, City Council introduced an ordinance Thursday night to increase the price for seasonal, weekly and daily beach tags starting in 2023. A public hearing and final vote on the proposal are scheduled for the Oct. 20 Council meeting.
Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?
Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Stunning New Jersey Town Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
New Jersey is loaded with quaint, charming, and pretty towns. We are lucky that way. But only one town can be the prettiest of them all. From the amazing small towns inland to the quaint beach towns of the Jersey Shore, there is no shortage of pretty towns in the Garden State.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
The Iconic Barnegat Lighthouse is Set to Go Back Into Service By End of the Month
I think if there is maybe one lighthouse in New Jersey that pops into everyone's mind when we talk about east coast lighthouses I think "Old Barney" is possibly the one we refer to most. Its red and white appearance is something we all know here in the Garden State.
N.J.’s 33 best small towns, ranked, for the ultimate fall day trip
The story was originally published in 2019. New Jersey is the nation’s most densely populated state. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Incredibly The Most Famous Food In New Jersey Isn’t Actually Food
If I had to pick a motto it would be "I'll try anything at least once." It's how I can confidently say that pickles and peanut butter are a terrible combination and that mushrooms are actually delicious. Whenever I travel anywhere, I like to try food that's unique to that...
Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey
A few months ago, I told you about Wawa’s aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores. They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at...
New Jersey Stewart’s serving up burgers and floats for 75 years
Stewart’s Root Beer has been a staple of New Jersey folklore and a “fast food” favorite for thousands for the past 75 years. New Jersey’s oldest Stewarts Root Beer in Burlington recently celebrated its 75th year of serving up burgers, dogs and the classic root beer float.
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Steak In The Whole State
If you crave steak, really good steak, then you have plenty of amazing choices in every corner of New Jersey. Have you ever had the best steak the Garden State has to offer?. It certainly would be a feather in your cap to say you have tried the absolute best steak this great state has to offer. So, where do you go to get it?
Did You Know? The Philadelphia Zoo Is Home to This Haunted 240 Year-Old House
A widely-known fact around here in the Philadelphia/New Jersey region is that The Philadelphia Zoo is the oldest zoo in America. This is a fascinating piece of Philadelphia history. Nestled right along the Schuylkill River, the zoo was first chartered in 1859, but because of complications caused by the Civil War, its grand opening was delayed until 1874, acccording to the website. This makes the zoo over 140 years old.
Our State’s Trendiest, Must-Have Coffee Is In Hoboken, New Jersey
It is fun to try new things. Especially new things that you can eat and drink! If you are like me and you are super-curious then you'll love what the trendiest coffee house in New Jersey is serving up!. Where is the hottest and trendiest coffee house in New Jersey?...
North Wildwood requests emergency permit after Ian's remnants cause beach erosion
WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood submitted Wednesday an emergency permit application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to install steel bulkheads after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion to the city's dunes.The bulkheads will be installed along the East 15th Avenue beachfront between the dune and the city's beach patrol building."Ever since this dune was placed here in 2007, it's never been deteriorated to this point," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "It's the worst we've seen since we've had this dune in here."He estimated Ian's remnants earlier this week washed out about 75-80% of the 15th Avenue dune."The...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Town For Autumn Has Been Revealed
Everywhere you look in the Garden State, you're seeing the red and gold of the autumn leaves, and some areas are more autumnal than others. One website has announced its choice for the best autumn town in all of New Jersey. Autumn is certainly one of the most beautiful times...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1