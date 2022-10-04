ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Tribune

TSU Recognized as a Global Academic Leader, Receives Prestigious Fulbright HBCU Title

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — For the third consecutive year, Tennessee State University has been selected as a Fulbright Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Institutional Leader. TSU receives the honor from the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) and is recognized for demonstrating exemplary work with its foreign exchange program for students, faculty and staff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Homecoming Features Two Honorees

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University, established on Juneteenth in 1912, celebrates 110 years of educating Black students and 2022 Homecoming at the University will be unlike any other, and this year’s celebration will be one of the largest and most extraordinary ever. Highlighting the TSU homecoming activities...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Antioch Small Business in Need of Community Support

MAIL IT ‘n MORE located at 3538 Murfreesboro Pike Ste 301, Antioch TN, is the go-to resource for packing, shipping, printing and business service needs for residential and business customers of Antioch, TN. Owner Jacklyn McIntosh opened MAIL IT ‘n MORE in 2020—taking a risk by opening a brand-new...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville crowned Ms. Southeast America 2022

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville was recently awarded the Ms. Southeast America 2022 title by the Ms. America Pageant. The mission of the pageant is to celebrate the accomplishments of women, encourage them to be involved in community service, as well as use the “Crown for a Purpose” to make difference.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes

About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Black in Appalachia: Local Nonprofit Documents Rich History

NASHVILLE, TN — Much of Black history has been left out of American History courses, which has fooled the public into assuming the historic coal mining strikes in the Appalachian region—truly a workers’ movement against the oppression of the state-backed power structure—were an achievement of white men.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Gaylord Opryland to pay $630K to resolve hiring discrimination allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Popular resort and conference center the Gaylord Opryland has agreed to pay pay $630,722, in back wages after a routine investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor alleged discrimination against 250 Black, Asian and female applicants for housekeeping positions during a two-year period. The U.S....
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Fay Janet Alexander passes away at 89

Nashvillians bid farewell this week to Fay Janet Alexander, a long-time civilian volunteer and devout supporter of the work of her late husband, the Rev. William ‘Bill’ Alexander, pastor for nearly 50 years at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in historic College Hill near Tennessee State University. Active in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville Symphony Kicks Off Jazz Series with Ledisi Sings Nina

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Nashville Symphony is excited to kick off the 2022/23 Jazz Series with GRAMMY® Award-winning powerhouse vocalist and actress Ledisi for one night only at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center happening Sunday, November 6. Following the critically acclaimed release of her 2021 album Ledisi Sings Nina, the acclaimed performer brings her stunning orchestral tribute to the iconic singer, songwriter and activist Nina Simone. Joined by your Nashville Symphony, she’ll revisit classic Simone selections including “My Baby Cares Just for Me,” “Four Women,” “Feeling Good,” “Wild Is the Wind” and more. Tickets are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/ledisi.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

The Annual Heritage Ball

On Saturday, October 1, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County held the most successful Heritage Ball in the forty-nine-year history of the annual fundraising event held at the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park. Guests arrived on the red carpet and were interviewed upon arrival. G Catering served an exquisite three course...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

HBCU Love Between Cheerleader and Trombonist

A student at an HBCU gains so much from the experience. In addition to providing a plethora of options, it also forges an unending link in the chain of networking and pride in our nation’s Black History. At a Nashville HBCU Young Alumni Mixer in 2015, former Tennessee State...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee

Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
NASHVILLE, TN

