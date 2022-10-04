Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Nashville Symphony is excited to kick off the 2022/23 Jazz Series with GRAMMY® Award-winning powerhouse vocalist and actress Ledisi for one night only at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center happening Sunday, November 6. Following the critically acclaimed release of her 2021 album Ledisi Sings Nina, the acclaimed performer brings her stunning orchestral tribute to the iconic singer, songwriter and activist Nina Simone. Joined by your Nashville Symphony, she’ll revisit classic Simone selections including “My Baby Cares Just for Me,” “Four Women,” “Feeling Good,” “Wild Is the Wind” and more. Tickets are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/ledisi.

