Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her son Rebel! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed a sunny afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of Rebel, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO