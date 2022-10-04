ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

thebrag.com

YouTube vs. TikTok: content creator reveals where the real money is

A content creator known for her financial life hacks and legal loopholes has revealed the truth about revenue-generated income from platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Erika Kullberg, known as “Money Lawyer Erika” on social media, has shared everything from how to replace Nikes for free outside the standard 60-day return policy, to how to get free airline perks if your flight is delayed.
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son Rebel, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her son Rebel! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed a sunny afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of Rebel, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
California State
thebrag.com

Kanye West is hell-bent on selling his 'White Lives Matter' shirts

Despite the severe backlash and the potential of losing out on deals, Kanye West will still sell his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts. At this point, we know that Kanye West does what Kanye West wants, no matter how stupid said actions are. Despite the mounting backlash against his recent controversial ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, West is adamant on selling them.
thebrag.com

Kanye gets Zuck'd: Meta places restrictions on Ye's account

Kanye West has been doing his Kanye best to keep everyone on edge with his endless stream-of-consciousness Instagram rants… but it appears Mark Zuckerberg has put the controversial rapper into time out. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Ye’s account has been restricted for violating the platform’s policies. A...
thebrag.com

Bad//Dreems call out racist comments on new song promo

Adelaide rockers Bad//Dreems have called out racist comments on social media promo for their next single, ‘Jack’. Content warning: The following article contains links to offensive language and racial slurs. Reader discretion is advised. Following on from the release of ‘Mansfield 6.0’ in August, Bad//Dreems have been busy...
