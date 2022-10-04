Poem of the Day: ‘For My Great-Great Grandson the Space Pioneer’

As we continue the Sun’s week-long festival, celebrating Rhina Espaillat’s poetry in this year of her ninetieth birthday, we shift gears today from the sonnet toandamp;nbsp;a form that loosens its hold on rhyme and meter, without severing its connection to the traditional constraints of metrical poetry. Where yesterday’s sonnet was a widow’s quiet testimony to absence, today’s poem looks forward, filling in the blank of the future. Its unrhymed stanzas begin with the wide-open energy of the hexameter line, thenandamp;nbsp;drop back to pentameter as they conclude. Theandamp;nbsp;poem invokes a descendant who, though still nonexistent, hurtles toward being like a comet, to explore the unsettled frontiers of the galaxy. Echoingandamp;nbsp;the poem’s form, theandamp;nbsp;speaker implores this someday-pioneer, whom she clearly loves though she will never see him, not to sever his connection with the earth, but to look back as he looks forward, remembering where he comesandamp;nbsp;from, even as he leaves it behind. andamp;nbsp;

For My Great-Great Grandson the Space Pioneerandamp;nbsp;

by Rhina P. Espaillat andamp;nbsp;

You, What’s-your-name, who down the byways of my bloodandamp;nbsp;

are hurtling toward the future, tell me if you’ve packedandamp;nbsp;

the thousand flavors of the wind, the river’s voice,andamp;nbsp;

the tongues of moss and fern singing the earth.andamp;nbsp;

And where have you left the rain? Careful: don’t lose it,andamp;nbsp;

nor the moan of the seagull in her blue desert,andamp;nbsp;

nor those stars warm as caressesandamp;nbsp;

you will not find again in your nights of steel.andamp;nbsp;

Watch that you don’t run short of butterflies;andamp;nbsp;

learn the colors of the hours;andamp;nbsp;

and here, in this little case of bonesandamp;nbsp;

I’ve left you the perfume of the sea.andamp;nbsp;

___________________________________________andamp;nbsp;

