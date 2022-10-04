ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Fat Bear Week is back and only the chonkiest bear will be victorious

By Cheryl Teh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQYhM_0iL56nO600

Male bear "747" was the 2020 Fat Bear Week champion, and he's back in the running this year.

NPs Photos/Katmai National Park

  • Fat Bear Week — a week to celebrate the fattest bears in Katmai National Park — is finally upon us.
  • Twelve bears are up for the title of the fattest bear, and you can vote for your favorite.
  • The list includes a gigantic male bear, "747," who clinched the crown in 2020.

Fat Bear Week — a March Madness-style vote for the fattest bear in Alaska's Katmai National Park — is upon us again.

On Monday, the park announced on Twitter that Fat Bear Week, a "time where flab is fab and fat is fit," will be kicking off on October 5.

The park on Monday also released its official Fat Bear Week bracket, consisting of 12 bears that will be competing for the top spot.

To find out more about the fat bears of Katmai before you cast your vote for the chunkiest bear, visit their profile pages, where they are listed with fetching identifiers like "32 Chunk" and "128 Grazer." Visitors to the park's website for Fat Bear Week can cast a vote once every day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and skinnier bears will be knocked out of the bracket until the park crowns its champion.

On this year's list is "747," who was the 2020 Fat Bear champion . According to the park, this bear's impressive poundage is "enough to intimidate most bears to yield their space," giving him the "best access to fishing locations and mating opportunities."

Not to be overlooked is "480 Otis," Katmai's 2021 Fat Bear Champion , who was also the biggest bear in 2014, 2016, and 2017.

The Fat Bear Week bracket will be narrowed down to two contenders by October 11, after which a champion will be announced.

Meanwhile, those who just want to observe the bears of Katmai National Park can do so via the Brooks Falls bear cam, a solar-powered camera network that shows the bears eating salmon and hanging out in the shallows.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Insider

Insider

