WNBA Star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan may finally be released in the coming months, according to a former U.S. official working their case. Former New Mexico Governor and U.S. ambassador Bill Richardson took to CNN’s State of the Union to share that he was “cautiously optimistic” of the pair’s release by the end of the year. “I know (the families are) very emotional and this is a very emotional time,” Richardson said. “All I can say is that the Biden administration is working hard on it. So am I. We coordinate, but [do] not always agree on every tactical decision. But I’m not going to interfere in their process. I’m just giving you my assessment after two visits to Russia on behalf of American hostages.” Griner pleaded guilty in August to drug smuggling charges over a miniscule amount of pot she said she brought into the country accidentally. The appeal hearing for the two-time Olympic gold medalist is currently scheduled for Oct. 25.Read it at CNN

BASKETBALL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO