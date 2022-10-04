Read full article on original website
Related
Former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mike Mullen calls Putin 'a cornered animal' over stumbles in Ukraine
"I think we have to take him seriously and think through what the requirements would be to respond to that," he said of Putin on ABC's "This Week."
Prosecutors seek prison for rioter's attack on AP journalist
Federal prosecutors on Sunday recommended a prison sentence of approximately four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a stun gun against police officers during a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is scheduled to sentence Alan Byerly on Oct. 21 for his attack on AP photographer John Minchillo and police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington. Sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term ranging from 37 to 46 months. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of at least 46 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Byerly’s attorney has until Friday to submit a sentencing recommendation. The judge isn’t bound by any of the sentencing recommendations.
Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan Could Get Out in Months, Ex-Official Says
WNBA Star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan may finally be released in the coming months, according to a former U.S. official working their case. Former New Mexico Governor and U.S. ambassador Bill Richardson took to CNN’s State of the Union to share that he was “cautiously optimistic” of the pair’s release by the end of the year. “I know (the families are) very emotional and this is a very emotional time,” Richardson said. “All I can say is that the Biden administration is working hard on it. So am I. We coordinate, but [do] not always agree on every tactical decision. But I’m not going to interfere in their process. I’m just giving you my assessment after two visits to Russia on behalf of American hostages.” Griner pleaded guilty in August to drug smuggling charges over a miniscule amount of pot she said she brought into the country accidentally. The appeal hearing for the two-time Olympic gold medalist is currently scheduled for Oct. 25.Read it at CNN
Taiwan president to give speech pledging to strengthen 'combat power' amid increasing threats from China
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to give a speech on Monday pledging to bolster the island's “national defense combat power."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commentary: Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Racist Tirade On Brand For Trump’s Fascist MAGA Movement
Trump's band of merry fascists drive a narrative of scarcity and fear to keep their supporters in line. When people say Democracy is on the line, it is not just about the functionality and fairness of American elections. The post Commentary: Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Racist Tirade On Brand For Trump’s Fascist MAGA Movement appeared first on NewsOne.
KHQ Right Now
Court: Meta violated Washington state campaign finance law
SEATTLE (AP) — A judge ruled on Friday that Facebook owner Meta repeatedly and intentionally violated Washington campaign-finance law, and must pay penalties, the Washington state Attorney General’s Office said. Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office said the penalties will be determined at a later date and that the...
Comments / 0