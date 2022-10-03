Caldwell University is ranked among the top performers of Regional Universities in the North for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-2023. Caldwell jumped to #13 up from #16 in last year’s Social Mobility ranking, which is based on how universities and colleges enroll and graduate economically disadvantaged students who are awarded Federal Pell Grants.

CALDWELL, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO