One more dreary day

The chilly air and rain still hold on for tonight with temperatures still in the 50s and then dropping into the 40s. Wednesday will slowly begin to dry out as the system off the coast moves out to sea. Temperatures will then begin to moderate as we close out the work week. As we head into the weekend, a cold front will bring in another push of colder air in for both Saturday and Sunday. This will leave us struggling to get into the mid 60s despite the abundance of sunshine.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain. Patchy fog. High near 53. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight Rain, mainly before 3am. Patchy fog. Low around 49. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday A chance of rain before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 44.

Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 68.