Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Trendy Bar and Lounge in Downtown San Diego - Salvatore's CucinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartSan Diego, CA
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Related
NBC Sports
Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes
The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies sweep Cardinals, advance to NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game Wild Card Series sweep Saturday night.
NBC Sports
Twitter erupts after Phillies’ improbable comeback win over Cardinals
The Fightin’ Phils lived up to their moniker in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. Down 2-0 in the ninth inning, the Phillies came roaring back with six runs. The Cardinals added a run in the bottom of the inning, but Philly still secured the 6-3 victory to send St. Louis to the brink of elimination.
NBC Sports
Cardinals fans leave game during Phillies' ninth-inning comeback
The Phillies' miraculous ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 was too hard for some Cardinals fans to watch. So much so, that they didn't even stick around for St. Louis' final turn at bat. After Brandon Marsh drove in Philadelphia's fifth run of the ninth with an RBI single, several Cardinals...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Former Celtic calls Draymond 'a bully' for punching Jordan Poole
The leaked TMZ video of Draymond Green violently punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole was the talk of the NBA on Friday. It sparked plenty of reactions from current and former players, including former Boston Celtics guard Eddie House. House was among those who denounced Green's actions. The 2008...
NBC Sports
Yankees’ Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout
NEW YORK — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star’s seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man...
NBC Sports
Realmuto: 'I can promise you, nobody's excited to play the Phillies right now'
ST. LOUIS -- The Phillies' celebration was just starting. The team posed for a picture in front of the pitcher's mound at Busch Stadium and now the party was headed inside to the clubhouse and a stash of champagne. In the dugout, Rob Thomson grabbed J.T. Realmuto just as he...
NBC Sports
Entering his biggest start, Wheeler explains how Realmuto has made him a better pitcher
ST. LOUIS -- There was a moment in Zack Wheeler's last start Sunday afternoon in Washington when things were getting a little hairy. The Phillies were up, 1-0, in the bottom of the third inning. The Nationals had runners on the corners with no outs. It was an important game for the Phillies in the middle of a playoff chase and it was time for a big play.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NBC Sports
Phillies storm back for 6 runs in the 9th to stun Cardinals
ST. LOUIS -- Eleven years to the day after suffering one of the most painful losses in franchise history at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Phillies turned the tables and stole one from the Cards in Game 1 of the National League wild-card series on Friday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Jean Segura's first postseason game is a big hit
ST. LOUIS -- The back of Jean Segura's bubble gum card shows 1,328 big-league games. No active player had gone longer without playing in a postseason game. So, when Segura woke up Friday morning knowing he was about to boldly go where he'd never gone before ... "I was ready,"...
NBC Sports
Myers reveals message to Draymond after Poole altercation
After Draymond Green struck Jordan Poole during an altercation Wednesday at practice, Warriors general manager Bob Myers had a message for his team’s veteran forward. “Draymond is one of my favorite players,” Myers said Thursday. “I told him that, but I just said, ‘You’re better than this. Don’t do this. Don’t do this to yourself and put yourself in this position.’
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality
Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
NBC Sports
Phillies' playoff roster for series in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS -- Here is the Phillies' starting lineup for Friday's Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card playoff series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium:. Right-hander Zack Wheeler will start against Cardinals lefty Jose Quintana. The Phillies finalized their 26-man roster before the game. It looks like this:
Stevenson, Patriots' D back Zappe in 29-0 win over Lions
Rookie Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career start, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 161 yards, and the New England Patriots overwhelmed the Detroit Lions 29-0
NBC Sports
How Giants fans can choose who to root for in MLB playoffs
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants technically played just four meaningless games in 2022, but you would have a hard time making that case to the small crowds that filtered into Oracle Park during the last homestand. It felt like more of the same for a franchise that hasn't had much to cheer for in recent Octobers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Mariners erase seven-run deficit to sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
That's the rallying cry of the Seattle Mariners this postseason, and they did just that Saturday while erasing a seven-run deficit to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series. The Mariners, playing in the postseason for the first time since 2001, advance to the Division Series to play the top-seeded Houston Astros.
NBC Sports
K.J. Hamler: I could have walked in to the end zone if final pass had been thrown to me
On the final play of Thursday night’s loss to the Colts, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass. Wilson never appeared to look to his right, where wide receiver K.J. Hamler was wide open for a game-winning touchdown. After the game, Hamler acknowledged that he would have scored...
NBC Sports
Draymond to take time away from Dubs, expects to play in opener
It appears the Warriors will be without Draymond Green at least for the next few days. In speaking to reporters Saturday -- three days after he punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice -- the Warriors' veteran forward announced that he will take some time away from the team to work through some things, and give Poole and his teammates the space they need.
NBC Sports
Sunday’s Buccaneers home game isn’t sold out
For Buccaneers fans, Tom Brady fatigue may already be setting in. Via the folks at JoeBucsFan.com, the upcoming Tampa Bay home game isn’t sold out. Official game tickets — not re-sale seats — remain available for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. It will be the third straight home game for the Bucs, who are 0-2 this season in the stadium where they won Super Bowl LV.
Comments / 0