Movies

Digital Trends

Werewolf by Night: All the Marvel Easter eggs in the Disney+ show

Marvel Studios’ scary-good television special Werewolf by Night has finally premiered on Disney+, giving audiences a frightening and fresh addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In less than an hour, the filmmakers pay homage to many classic horror movies and reference comic book lore with a bevy of Easter eggs. Now that this film is out, here’s a list of the Easter eggs found in Werewolf by Night.
Digital Trends

Everything announced at New York Comic Con 2022

It’s a misconception that the pop culture world goes strictly through San Diego Comic-Con. Over the last two decades, New York Comic Con has emerged as one of the few conventions than can truly rival Comic-Con’s scope and attendance. And while this year’s NYCC didn’t have quite the...
Digital Trends

Bowser attacks in The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s first trailer

Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment finally gave us our first glimpse at the animated Mario movie, which is officially titled The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer reveal came during New York Comic Con and got a special Nintendo Direct of its own. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Nintendo Direct kicks...
Digital Trends

The Midnight Club review: an earnest YA horror adventure

The Midnight Club may have been made with a very different target audience in mind than most of Mike Flanagan’s films and TV shows, but it still fits snugly within the writer-director’s existing filmography. Not only does the new Netflix series, which Flanagan co-created and executive produced with Leah Fong, bear a striking visual resemblance to many of his previous projects, including the Stephen King adaptation Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House, and Midnight Mass, but it’s also deeply, unwaveringly earnest. It pulses with the same earnestness, in fact, that is present in practically every one of Flanagan’s past film and TV offerings.
Digital Trends

Finn Jones on The Visitor and his unfinished business with Marvel and Iron Fist

If you’ve ever used the hashtags #SaveIronFist or #BringBackIronFist, take comfort in knowing that Finn Jones appreciates your messages. Jones, who played Danny Rand / Iron Fist for two seasons on Netflix, thoroughly enjoyed his time in the Marvel universe. Despite a poorly reviewed first season, Iron Fist made improvements in its sophomore season, but it wasn’t enough to save the show from cancelation. Jones would like to play the character again someday, but for now, he’s seeking out new projects.
Digital Trends

After Dahmer: best serial killer movies and TV shows to watch

Americans seem to fear and love serial killers in equal measure. How else to explain us huddling, stricken, around a neverending deluge of movies, shows, novels, podcasts, true crime non-fiction, and even video games that constantly puts these (mostly) men and their bloody deeds front and center? Our latest national obsession is the Netflix miniseries, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which has already become one of its biggest hits. (Although given that so many people inexplicably equate Netflix with streaming — or even television itself — and given the streamer’s persistent dearth of premium content, I wonder if anything semi-compelling and suitably buzzy would instantly become a huge hit for it.)
Digital Trends

Amsterdam review: An exhausting, overlong conspiracy thriller

Amsterdam could have been forgiven for being a lot of things, but dull is not one of them. The new film from writer-director David O. Russell boasts one of the most impressive ensemble casts of the year and is photographed by Emmanuel Lubezki, one of Hollywood’s premier cinematographers. Beyond that, its kooky premise and even wackier cast of characters open the door for Amsterdam to be the kind of screwball murder mystery that O. Russell, at the very least, seems uniquely well-equipped to make.
