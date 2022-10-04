Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Lingering high water from Hurricane Ian in late September will keep levels along the Saint Johns river high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Deland remains in Record Flood stage and will continue to rise with a forecast crest near 6.5 feet early Tuesday and remain near that crest into the late week. Interests along the river should expect major flood impacts to continue. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast to continue this week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.5 feet early Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Deland 4.0 6.3 Sun 9 am 6.4 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.5
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .Lingering higher water from Hurricane Ian in late September will keep the Saint Johns River near Cocoa near Moderate Flood stage today before starting a slow but steady decline this week. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Road flooding in the Stratford Drive area of Cocoa. Flooding of streets and approaching low lying structures in the Lake Washington area of Melbourne. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Sunday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 16.3 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.5 Sun 9 am 16.5 16.5 16.4 16.4 16.3
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 10:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Major flooding is forecast to continue through this week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.8 feet, Water covers State Road 46 and it may become impassable near Jungle Road and Prevatt Road. Standing water on secondary roads near the river deepens to more than three feet in some areas. Flooding becomes more significant to structures and marinas from above Lake Harney to the Lake Jesup area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Sunday was 12.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 11.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 12.1 Sun 9 am 12.0 11.9 11.7 11.6 11.5
Flood Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 10:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast into at least Monday then fall to or below Action Stage by early Tuesday. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 60.5 feet, Water covers Marsh Road and encroaches lawns along the road. Water covers low lying roads in the Campbell area and may make navigation unsafe, including Northgate Drive and Westgate Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 60.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Sunday was 60.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain just above Minor Flood flood stage at 60 feet. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 60.3 Sun 10 am 60.0 59.0 58.5 MSG MSG
