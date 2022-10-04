Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, through Tuesday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Lingering high water from Hurricane Ian in late September will keep levels along the Saint Johns river high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Deland remains in Record Flood stage and will continue to rise with a forecast crest near 6.5 feet early Tuesday and remain near that crest into the late week. Interests along the river should expect major flood impacts to continue. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast to continue this week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.5 feet early Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Deland 4.0 6.3 Sun 9 am 6.4 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.5
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .Lingering higher water from Hurricane Ian in late September will keep the Saint Johns River near Cocoa near Moderate Flood stage today before starting a slow but steady decline this week. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Road flooding in the Stratford Drive area of Cocoa. Flooding of streets and approaching low lying structures in the Lake Washington area of Melbourne. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Sunday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 16.3 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.5 Sun 9 am 16.5 16.5 16.4 16.4 16.3
Special Weather Statement issued for Alaska Peninsula, Eastern Aleutians by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 09:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alaska Peninsula; Eastern Aleutians STRONG WINDS EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY FOR THE EASTERN ALEUTIANS AND ALASKA PENINSULA Gusty west-northwesterly winds are expected along the Eastern Aleutians and Alaska Peninsula as a low moves through the Southern Bering Sea. The strongest gusts are expected near Cold Bay around 9 AM Monday morning, with gusts briefly reaching up to 60 mph. Winds should diminish by Monday night as the low quickly departs to the east.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 10:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Major flooding is forecast to continue through this week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.8 feet, Water covers State Road 46 and it may become impassable near Jungle Road and Prevatt Road. Standing water on secondary roads near the river deepens to more than three feet in some areas. Flooding becomes more significant to structures and marinas from above Lake Harney to the Lake Jesup area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Sunday was 12.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 11.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 12.1 Sun 9 am 12.0 11.9 11.7 11.6 11.5
Flood Advisory issued for Caguas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 08:11:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 08:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caguas FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 715 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Caguas, Gurabo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Naguabo and San Lorenzo. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Luquillo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:28:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Luquillo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Ceiba, Fajardo and Luquillo. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flash Flood Warning for Luquillo and Fajardo. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Fajardo, Luquillo, Rio Grande by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 09:56:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fajardo; Luquillo; Rio Grande FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM AST THIS MORNING FOR FAJARDO, LUQUILLO AND RIO GRANDE COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 06:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM AKDT THIS MORNING Winds are now decreasing.
