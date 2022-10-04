WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE) program, providing Covid relief support for Vermont restaurants, farmers, and meal recipients since Aug. 1, 2020, is confirmed to continue beyond Sept. 30, 2022. To date, this program has provided over 3.2 million meals to Vermont eaters in need, along with $32 million to the local restaurants who make the meals, and over $3 million to Vermont farmers and food producers whose ingredients are used in the meals.

