ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, VT

Comments / 1

Related
mynbc5.com

Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors

Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

Vermont Everyone Eats extends program

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE) program, providing Covid relief support for Vermont restaurants, farmers, and meal recipients since Aug. 1, 2020, is confirmed to continue beyond Sept. 30, 2022. To date, this program has provided over 3.2 million meals to Vermont eaters in need, along with $32 million to the local restaurants who make the meals, and over $3 million to Vermont farmers and food producers whose ingredients are used in the meals.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eden, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
Middlebury Campus

Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks

On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Law files suit to protect wild horses in Southern Oregon

BLM photo shows burned forest and downed fences in Pokegama HMA in Oregon. California-based all-volunteer nonprofit Wild Horse Fire Brigade files federal lawsuit alleging illegal roundup of wild horses. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Environmental Advocacy Clinic filed a federal lawsuit against the US Bureau of Land...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Travel Info#Linus Camping#Outdoor Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Kayaks#Coyote#Travel Destinations
WCAX

Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child

WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
VERMONT STATE
miltonindependent.com

‘Almost impossible:’ Hope for 2023 Hourglass construction gone, VTrans official says 2024

A Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) official said complete construction of Milton's hourglass project by the end of 2023 is "almost impossible." At the Milton selectboard's Oct. 3 meeting, VTrans project engineer Ken Robie echoed previous murmurings at selectboard meetings: construction on the hourglass project will most likely have to wait until 2024.
MILTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
The Valley Reporter

Sukkot on the Farm Festival to celebrate special seven-year gathering

In the Jewish tradition the Sabbath, the seventh day, is a day for people to rest. Similarly, the Shmita year, the seventh year, was historically a time for the land to lay fallow: to rest and regenerate. At the end of the Shmita year during the annual harvest holiday of Sukkot, all would gather for a Hakhel, a convocation, to celebrate and remember collective values and agreements.
MORETOWN, VT
WCAX

Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school

Crews on Thursday recovered the red pickup truck that belonged to a missing man, pulling it off the bottom of the Winooski River in Waterbury. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
VERMONT STATE
The Valley Reporter

Lorraine Ryan Wimble

It is with profound sadness that we announce on October 1, 2022, Lorraine Ryan Wimble, loving mother, grandmother, and friend died at 65 at her home in Waitsfield, Vermont. Lorraine was born July 2,1957, to Ronald “Pete” and Anne Bouchard Ryan in Montpelier, Vermont. She attended Union 32 High School in Montpelier, Vermont. Upon graduation she enlisted in the U.S. Army where she served until her honorable discharge in 1977.
WAITSFIELD, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy