mynbc5.com
Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors
Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
vermontjournal.com
Vermont Everyone Eats extends program
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE) program, providing Covid relief support for Vermont restaurants, farmers, and meal recipients since Aug. 1, 2020, is confirmed to continue beyond Sept. 30, 2022. To date, this program has provided over 3.2 million meals to Vermont eaters in need, along with $32 million to the local restaurants who make the meals, and over $3 million to Vermont farmers and food producers whose ingredients are used in the meals.
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
miltonindependent.com
At Brot Bakehouse in Fairfax, Heike Meyer preserves and shares German recipes
FAIRFAX — Each year, Heike Meyer devotes the first weekend of October to pretzel making. At Brot Bakehouse, the school and kitchen she started in Fairfax in 2008, Meyer bakes more than 100 pretzels for a special Oktoberfest dinner in Burlington and her neighbors. “It’s very much fun because...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters
Reports of an incident during the Vermont Pride Parade on Sept. 18 circulated online, bringing attention to a gay man’s campaign against the transgender community. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters.
Middlebury Campus
Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks
On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Law files suit to protect wild horses in Southern Oregon
BLM photo shows burned forest and downed fences in Pokegama HMA in Oregon. California-based all-volunteer nonprofit Wild Horse Fire Brigade files federal lawsuit alleging illegal roundup of wild horses. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Environmental Advocacy Clinic filed a federal lawsuit against the US Bureau of Land...
Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market
Most of the sales are of cannabis flower, due to a shortage of manufactured products. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market.
WCAX
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
miltonindependent.com
‘Almost impossible:’ Hope for 2023 Hourglass construction gone, VTrans official says 2024
A Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) official said complete construction of Milton's hourglass project by the end of 2023 is "almost impossible." At the Milton selectboard's Oct. 3 meeting, VTrans project engineer Ken Robie echoed previous murmurings at selectboard meetings: construction on the hourglass project will most likely have to wait until 2024.
Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River
By Wednesday afternoon, multiple personnel from Vermont State Police were on the site near the Duxbury Community Garden planning logistics to remove the vehicle from the river and up a steep bank. Read the story on VTDigger here: Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River.
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
The Valley Reporter
Sukkot on the Farm Festival to celebrate special seven-year gathering
In the Jewish tradition the Sabbath, the seventh day, is a day for people to rest. Similarly, the Shmita year, the seventh year, was historically a time for the land to lay fallow: to rest and regenerate. At the end of the Shmita year during the annual harvest holiday of Sukkot, all would gather for a Hakhel, a convocation, to celebrate and remember collective values and agreements.
WCAX
Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school
Crews on Thursday recovered the red pickup truck that belonged to a missing man, pulling it off the bottom of the Winooski River in Waterbury. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
Eastern Progress
Cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
The Valley Reporter
Lorraine Ryan Wimble
It is with profound sadness that we announce on October 1, 2022, Lorraine Ryan Wimble, loving mother, grandmother, and friend died at 65 at her home in Waitsfield, Vermont. Lorraine was born July 2,1957, to Ronald “Pete” and Anne Bouchard Ryan in Montpelier, Vermont. She attended Union 32 High School in Montpelier, Vermont. Upon graduation she enlisted in the U.S. Army where she served until her honorable discharge in 1977.
Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Commenced in Vermont, And One Downingtown Woman Experienced It First-Hand
Last week, Erica Deuso, a Downingtown resident, found herself in Vermont visiting her uncle on the first day of retail adult-use cannabis sales in the state, writes Brent Hallenbeck for the Burlington Free Press.
