Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
The Next Big Cryptocurrency Altcoins to Buy in 2022: Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, And Stellar
Cryptocurrency prices have consistently climbed over the last several years due to how simple and secure blockchain technology is. The market is currently focused on the daily introduction of a new cryptocurrency, as well as appealing features such as trading, NFTs, and so on. When it comes to cryptocurrency investing,...
bitcoinist.com
Why Bitcoin and Chainlink Investors Are Eyeing Up Potentially Gaining 1,000x More With New Crypto Big Eyes Coin
The cryptocurrency market is a highly competitive space, especially with new crypto projects showing up daily on the market, trying to gain the attention of new users. Still, a number of projects in the cryptocurrency industry appear to be unstoppable, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK), two prominent projects that have seen recent growth. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin in its third presale stage, appears ready to take over the market.
bitcoinist.com
India Releases 50-Page CBDC Report – Good Or Bad For The Country’s Crypto?
The CBDC report published by India’s central bank may not be good news for the Indian cryptocurrency market. Crypto was such a hit in India in 2021 that it made the country the fastest growing market for the asset class, surpassing the MENA region and even Europe. At one...
bitcoinist.com
Why Meme Coins Are the Way Forward in the Crypto Market – Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.
In an era just after the global Covid-19 pandemic, people are trying to figure out how to connect again. This can be seen in all walks of life, including crypto. Meme coins provide a sense of community and connection for those interested in cryptocurrencies, which is one of the main reasons they are so well-liked. People can connect with others that appreciate meme culture and have a similar sense of humour with these coins.
RELATED PEOPLE
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Shows It Can Develop And Expand, Just Like Solana And Chiliz
Cryptocurrencies are a recent innovation in the financial sector; the first of these, Bitcoin, appeared in the wake of the global financial crisis of 2009. In a short time, these cryptos have become extremely popular, drawing in new crypto fans every day. As these coins guarantee people the highest possible...
bitcoinist.com
How Visa And FTX Will Partner To Offer Debit Cards Across 40 Countries
Per a report from CNBC, crypto exchange FTX will expand its cooperation with payment giant Visa. The partners will take their crypto debit cards from the United States to over 40 countries and millions of users and merchants worldwide. This new cooperation will be focused on providing payment alternatives to...
bitcoinist.com
Small Budget? Invest in Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Uniswap for Potentially Big Long-Term Gains
As the popularity of blockchains continues to gain traction, new tokens are launched daily. Several new platforms have piqued the interest of traders and investors. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a relatively new cryptocurrency. It’s a cryptocurrency with a lot of potential and might deliver huge gains by the end of 2022, alongside giants Dogecoin (DOGE) and Uniswap (UNI).
bitcoinist.com
Runfy Project: Redefining Crypto Utilities With Decentraland and Hex Coin
The blockchain-crypto duo is spreading through every possible niche, as seen in the finance and gaming sectors. New projects coming out are redefining and expanding utilities to show there are more ways of earning secondary income. Take, Runfy (RUNF), a community-driven platform tapping into the fitness and health industries to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Why Runfy, Dogecoin, and Monero Are Predicted to be the next significant cryptocurrencies in 2022?
Given the variety of benefits one receives, including inflation-proof returns, data privacy, and a lack of third-party intervention, cryptocurrencies are an excellent investment option for individuals of all income levels and ages. Furthermore, thanks to developments in blockchain technology, people can now use cryptocurrencies for purposes other than simple trading....
bitcoinist.com
Promising cryptos to watch out for: Hex Coin (HEX), Uniswap (UNI) and Chronoly.io (CRNO)
The year 2022 has been a turmoil for the cryptocurrency market where major players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) experienced dwindling fortunes. However, despite the downturn, some unique cryptos have shown promising growth and value-addition. These include the first-ever Certificate of Deposit in crypto: Hex coin (HEX), the largest decentralized exchange for ETH Tokens: Uniswap (UNI), and the premiere luxury watch-based crypto investment platform: Chronoly.io (CRNO). Among these, Chronoly.io has gained a whopping 690% in price through the three stages of its presale. Investors have shown overwhelming interest in Chronoly.io, as all the CRNO tokens stand sold out before its presale could conclude. Let’s understand why these projects look promising.
bitcoinist.com
3 Sustainable Cryptocurrencies to Invest in in 2022; Big Eyes, Algorand, or Ripple
This article will look at how sustainable Big Eyes (BIG), Algorand (ALGO), and Ripple (XRP) are and their commitments to creating a sustainable future for the crypto and physical world. The crypto world is in line with green investment trends. In recent years sustainability has been an increasingly important focus...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Difficulty Adjustment Forecast Puts Miners At A Disadvantage
The bitcoin mining difficulty had dropped over the month of September, which led to a large increase in the bitcoin hashrate. It had hit a new all-time high and saw a high block production per hour. Now, miners are beginning to bring their new, more efficient mining machines only. This has led to forecasts that the mining difficulty is about to see a massive adjustment in the coming week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Public Capacity Of Bitcoin Lightning Network Rises Over 5,000 BTC
BTC added the layer-2 protocol to mitigate the scaling challenges, Bitcoin Lightning Network (BLN). The BLN was created to offer better scalability, make transactions cheaper, and increase the transaction speed on Bitcoin Network. Scalability has been a deterrent factor to the mass adoption of many cryptocurrencies. For example, High transaction...
bitcoinist.com
Bad Actors Penetrate Bitcoin Backed DeFi Protocol And Steal $1 Million
Recently, Sovryn, a Bitcoin-based DeFi protocol, lost $1 million in digital assets through a hack. The hacker executed the attack through price manipulation and carted away $1 million in crypto, including 44.93 RBTC and 211,045 USDT. The incessant hack attacks on crypto platforms have become a plague in the crypto...
bitcoinist.com
Best 2023 Crypto? The Hideaways Confirms Increased Bonus and Price Rise! Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Polkadot Be the Best 2023 Crypto Investment?
As the weekend closes, SHIB and Dot prices decline, breaking below major support levels and heading for a bearish start this week. The Hideaways (HDWY) team has delivered 450% gains already and, as demand keeps growing, investors can expect the price to triple from its current $0.045. The price is already rising to $0.06 based on huge demand so we’re recommending investors get in now before they miss out!
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo.io (GLO) Brings Holders Huge Gains Even With Bitcoin (BTC) And Gnosis (GNO) Dumping
Are you looking for a token that has the potential to bring massive gains to your portfolio? With Uniglo (GLO), you might have that chance. Opportunities don’t come along like this very often, so you might not want to miss out on your chance to grab GLO during the presale while it’s still available at reduced prices.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Is Beating Stock Market Performances: IMPT, TAMA, and GLD are Doing Better
The crypto market is cashing in on the global economic slowdown as U.S. tech giants prepare for their assumedly uninspiring quarterly earnings reports. Many investors have turned to crypto investments, with persistent inflation taking a toll on the stock market. Crypto Market is Lighting Green. The bullish bitcoin momentum is...
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptocurrencies with the Highest Growth Potential Before 2023
After months of bearish action, the cryptocurrency markets are finally looking slightly optimistic. Bitcoin looks primed to kickstart another rally as it begins to decouple from traditional legacy markets, causing pockets of the industry to start surging. With the bearish sentiment in the market starting to ease, we decided to...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Seen Climbing As Surge In Jobless Claims Can Trigger Crypto Rally
Bitcoin, as with other cryptocurrencies, is not a legal tender issued by the government. It is not fiat and therefore won’t give in to inflationary pressures like the one being experienced in the United States today. Inflation is an economic situation where the value of money drops. It is...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies You Must Invest In 2023: Fantom (FTM), Solana (SOL), and Flasko (FLSK)
In 2022, the crypto market has suffered a lot, which has made investors skeptical about many cryptocurrencies that are popularly on the market but have been gradually losing their worth in the early months of 2022. Capital is attracted to promising new platforms that have solid foundations and are backed...
Comments / 0