Wildlife

KSDK

Are fall allergies worse this year? It might be something else

ST. LOUIS — Fall is allergy season's last hoorah. "Sometimes it's not so easy to tell the difference between allergy symptoms and cold symptoms," Dr. Jeffrey Tillinghast an Allergist at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital tells 5 On Your Side. Isn't that the truth, especially this time of year?. But...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Chewy and sweet, the bialy comes to St. Louis

Bialy lovers, your wait is over. St. Louis has a legitimate South Florida-style version of the oniony roll, available from Breadsmith at 10031 Manchester Road in Warson Woods. The bialy is similar to a bagel only in that it is round and chewy. However, it doesn’t have a hole in the middle. Instead, there’s a depression, which is filled. Bagels are boiled, then baked; bialys are just baked.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, Missouri

Samuel Cupples House, campus of Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.Farragutful, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Samuel Cupples House located at 3673 West Pine Mall in St. Louis is an old mansion that looks more like a castle. Construction for this mansion began in 1888 and took nearly two years to complete. It's located in St. Louis, Missouri on the campus of Saint Louis University. In 1976, the mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Swiss American Participates in Manufacturer Old Europe’s Recall of Brie and Camembert

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Miss Augusta yacht to offer Missouri River cruises

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can now sit back and relax while cruising down the Missouri River. The newly renovated Miss Augusta yacht set sail today. It offers daily public cruises, private charters, weddings and more from its dock at Klondike Park boat ramp in Augusta, Missouri. The yacht...
AUGUSTA, MO
St. Louis American

Building on what’s there

For Tenesia Brown, supervising broker with Keys Realty Group, the road to rehabilitating vacant, dilapidated properties in north St. Louis has been paved with mold, and costs that exceed sales. Still, the real estate investor says she's “not a quitter,” and is aiming to work with others to get vacant...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alestle

Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill clam chowder serves side dish at best

Upon walking into their Edwardsville location, I was seated quickly and the waiter was friendly and attentive, despite seeming to be the only one working at the time. I ordered the New England Clam Chowder, which comes to a price of $5.99 for a cup and $7.99 for a bowl, which is about an average price for this type of dish. I ordered the bowl, which also came with soup crackers and a corn muffin. The soup was creamy, fairly seasoned and full of potatoes. However, what seemed to be lacking was the clams. After having finished about half the bowl, I had forgotten I was having a clam-based dish as they were the least noticeable ingredient in the soup.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

