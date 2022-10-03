Upon walking into their Edwardsville location, I was seated quickly and the waiter was friendly and attentive, despite seeming to be the only one working at the time. I ordered the New England Clam Chowder, which comes to a price of $5.99 for a cup and $7.99 for a bowl, which is about an average price for this type of dish. I ordered the bowl, which also came with soup crackers and a corn muffin. The soup was creamy, fairly seasoned and full of potatoes. However, what seemed to be lacking was the clams. After having finished about half the bowl, I had forgotten I was having a clam-based dish as they were the least noticeable ingredient in the soup.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO