KSDK
Are fall allergies worse this year? It might be something else
ST. LOUIS — Fall is allergy season's last hoorah. "Sometimes it's not so easy to tell the difference between allergy symptoms and cold symptoms," Dr. Jeffrey Tillinghast an Allergist at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital tells 5 On Your Side. Isn't that the truth, especially this time of year?. But...
New Book Takes You on a Self-Guided Tour of the Hill
Neighborhood historian Joseph DeGregorio shares his knowledge in The Hill: A Walk Through History
stljewishlight.org
Chewy and sweet, the bialy comes to St. Louis
Bialy lovers, your wait is over. St. Louis has a legitimate South Florida-style version of the oniony roll, available from Breadsmith at 10031 Manchester Road in Warson Woods. The bialy is similar to a bagel only in that it is round and chewy. However, it doesn’t have a hole in the middle. Instead, there’s a depression, which is filled. Bagels are boiled, then baked; bialys are just baked.
KSDK
Common pests that invade the home during the fall and winter months
As the temperatures drop outside, you are looking for that warm comfort inside! But sadly, you are not the only one. Fall pests seek shelter during these upcoming colder months. What can look out for as we enter fall weather?. Overwintering – pests seek shelter for winter inside your home,...
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, Missouri
Samuel Cupples House, campus of Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.Farragutful, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Samuel Cupples House located at 3673 West Pine Mall in St. Louis is an old mansion that looks more like a castle. Construction for this mansion began in 1888 and took nearly two years to complete. It's located in St. Louis, Missouri on the campus of Saint Louis University. In 1976, the mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
St. Louis named second-best city for remote workers, study says
Coworking Cafe, a nationwide coworking space search website, recognized St. Louis as the second-best location in its "Best Cities for Remote Workers" study.
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, October 6 to October 9
Mural walk, Shaw Art Fair, Halloween at City Museum and more
Food recall news: Swiss American Participates in Manufacturer Old Europe’s Recall of Brie and Camembert
Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The Internet’s #1 Best Place You Can Live in Missouri for 2022
Would you trust the internet to advise you on the best place to live? If you answer yes, there is one community you should call home in Missouri for 2022. After I share some facts, let's see if you're compelled to fill up the moving truck. I must confess that...
Kids should never play outside alone, says Marc Klaas, father of girl who went missing in '93
KMOX talked with Marc Klaas, whose daughter Polly was abducted at knifepoint in 1993 and was later found strangled. He ended up founding the Klaas Kids Foundation to raise awareness of the issue.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
Business is still booming at The Dome at America’s Center
There is new life for The Dome at America’s Center.
Miss Augusta yacht to offer Missouri River cruises
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can now sit back and relax while cruising down the Missouri River. The newly renovated Miss Augusta yacht set sail today. It offers daily public cruises, private charters, weddings and more from its dock at Klondike Park boat ramp in Augusta, Missouri. The yacht...
St. Louis American
Building on what’s there
For Tenesia Brown, supervising broker with Keys Realty Group, the road to rehabilitating vacant, dilapidated properties in north St. Louis has been paved with mold, and costs that exceed sales. Still, the real estate investor says she's “not a quitter,” and is aiming to work with others to get vacant...
Soulard residents shocked by shotgun-carrying boy caught on camera
ST. LOUIS — It was a frightening face-to-face encounter one man will never forget. "I see this boy walking around with what appears to me to be a shotgun," the Soulard resident, who asked not to be identified, said. He and his neighbor immediately called 911 Sunday afternoon after...
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Mayor Jones: "We're sick and tired of being talked down to"
Speaking on KMOX, Mayor Tishaura Jones says St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has not reached out personally to discuss his recent Op Ed suggesting city control of police be taken away.
Frontier Airlines to launch nonstop service from St. Louis to Jamaica￼
Frontier Airlines celebrates new flights with low rates
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2022
This month saw some tragic losses, but also a few bright spots
Alestle
Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill clam chowder serves side dish at best
Upon walking into their Edwardsville location, I was seated quickly and the waiter was friendly and attentive, despite seeming to be the only one working at the time. I ordered the New England Clam Chowder, which comes to a price of $5.99 for a cup and $7.99 for a bowl, which is about an average price for this type of dish. I ordered the bowl, which also came with soup crackers and a corn muffin. The soup was creamy, fairly seasoned and full of potatoes. However, what seemed to be lacking was the clams. After having finished about half the bowl, I had forgotten I was having a clam-based dish as they were the least noticeable ingredient in the soup.
