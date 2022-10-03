ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV just got a fantastic discount

If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, Samsung is providing plenty incentive with one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find. The 65-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV is just $1,000 right now, which is an impressive savings of $400, as the TV typically costs $1,400. Free shipping is included, which is a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, making this one of the best QLED TV deals available.
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Android Central

Best Alexa speaker 2022

Whether you buy an Amazon-branded Echo smart speaker, or something from a third party like Sonos or eufy, there are many great Alexa speakers to choose from. We're here to break down all the options and help you make the best purchase decision.
EW.com

AirPods, laptops, and more of the best Apple tech is on sale at Amazon now

For shoppers everywhere, one of the best days of the year is undoubtedly Amazon Prime Day, which typically falls sometime in the summer and is full of huge, limited-time deals on items ranging from clothing to furniture. Yes, that includes deals on tech, too! This past year's event was on July 12 and 13, and there were so many great sales to take advantage of during the two-day period. But if you missed out, fear not — Amazon has blessed us with a second Prime Day this year. And it looks like major discounts on top-rated Apple products have already started.
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and more

For the first time, Amazon is squeezing an extra Prime Day into the calendar. Whether it’s because the retail giant stumbled across a warehouse full of TVs, laptops, smart watches and homeware it had forgotten about, or simply because Jeff Bezos really loves a heavily discounted electric toothbrush, we’re all being treated to a second Prime Day event on 11 and 12 October.Officially called the Prime Day Early Access Sale, the event promises big savings across everything from kitchen appliances and games consoles to booze and Amazon gadgets. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime...
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Sounding Earbuds

A great-sounding pair of earbuds can be a life-changer, whether you’re a professional musician or just a casual music fan. And, while a number of audio brands are making decent wireless earbuds these days, only a few stand out when it comes to producing outstanding audio for your favorite music, podcasts and any other content streamed from your devices. What Are the Best-Sounding Earbuds? There are more features than ever packed into these wireless earbuds nowadays, but sound quality was the primary focus for our rankings here. Here’s what to look for when shopping for the best-sounding earbuds online. Sound: There’s no...
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds With Microphones for Voice and Video Calling

Trust us, we love earbuds with super-sophisticated drivers and the clearest, crispest music reproduction possible. But if you can’t take a call while walking down the street without having to ask “can you hear me?” multiple times, you need a pair with microphones tailored for daily communication. The best earbuds with microphones let you be understood more clearly with the people you’re chatting with, designed with built-in mics that accurately pick up your voice and tune out ambient noise, like wind and passing traffic. What that means: you’ll be more focused on your phone calls, work calls, calls to...
