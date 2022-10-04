Read full article on original website
Sporting News
'Heartbreaking': Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Japan Open with injury
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Japan Open due to a left knee injury. The 27-year-old was due to face Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals but pulled out just minutes before the clash. It is not the first time Kyrgios has been plagued by his left knee, withdrawing from the...
It’s all in the numbers: Australia’s unique jersey decision creates debate
Matty Johns has criticised Australia’s decision to move away from players being assigned jersey numbers based on their position on the field, in favour of implementing an idea from Michael Hagan which will see players allocated a number based on when they made their debut for the Kangaroos. “I...
England vs USA score, result: Lionesses edge USWNT, but Trinity Rodman goal is controversially disallowed
England vs. USA at sold-out Wembley Stadium lived up to the hype. European champions England claimed the heavyweight battle against World Cup champions USA by a 2-1 score, but it was not without controversy. The USA thought they had the 2-2 equalizer on a 37th-minute goal by Trinity Rodman, but...
Scott McTominay To Miss Manchester United vs Newcastle United
Manchester United will be without their Scottish man in midfield next week against Newcastle United.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool result, highlights and analysis as Bukayo Saka settles Premier League thriller
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League and sent out a statement about their title hopes as they beat Liverpool 3-2. A thrilling game at the Emirates Stadium saw the Gunners twice surrender the lead, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka strikes being cancelled out by Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino respectively.
Daniel Ricciardo makes F1 admission as 2023 prospects dashed
Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is ready to sit out of the competition in 2023 but is determined to return beyond that. Out of contract with McLaren at season's end, Ricciardo has been linked to a number of teams but his options have quickly become limited. Over the weekend, Alpine...
