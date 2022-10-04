ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

'Heartbreaking': Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Japan Open with injury

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Japan Open due to a left knee injury. The 27-year-old was due to face Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals but pulled out just minutes before the clash. It is not the first time Kyrgios has been plagued by his left knee, withdrawing from the...
TENNIS
Sporting News

It’s all in the numbers: Australia’s unique jersey decision creates debate

Matty Johns has criticised Australia’s decision to move away from players being assigned jersey numbers based on their position on the field, in favour of implementing an idea from Michael Hagan which will see players allocated a number based on when they made their debut for the Kangaroos. “I...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby League#Nrl#St George#Nrlw#Aussies#Knights
Sporting News

Daniel Ricciardo makes F1 admission as 2023 prospects dashed

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is ready to sit out of the competition in 2023 but is determined to return beyond that. Out of contract with McLaren at season's end, Ricciardo has been linked to a number of teams but his options have quickly become limited. Over the weekend, Alpine...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy