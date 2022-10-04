Read full article on original website
Lookout Landing
The Daily Catch: Oct 09, 2022
Pick your favorite photo from the WC Game 2 postgame celebration:. Cy Young winner Robbie Ray adds “teacher” to his list of accolades - Kate Pruesser. Adam Frazier won this game twice (overflow victory thread) - Zach Mason. Goonie Mariners never say die, rally back to sweep series...
Lookout Landing
Goonie Mariners never say die, rally back to sweep series from Blue Jays and advance to ALDS
Writing about baseball involves being wrong a lot. You take your best guesses, you look at the stats, but at the end of the day, what happens in between the lines isn’t something that can be predicted with complete certainty—there are just too many moving parts, and every pitch is an opportunity for something to happen. But then, that’s why we go to the games. If there were no surprises, no underdog stories, no thrilling comeback wins, there wouldn’t be any of the beauty that makes us love baseball.
Lookout Landing
A few words on faith, and the loss and finding of it
It’s 2 AM the night before the Mariners go back to the playoffs for the first time in two decades, and I can’t sleep. Not because I’m excited—although I am, probably, somewhere beneath the roiling fear and nervous anticipation. I’ve read all the predictions, and they are not good. Mike Petriello broke down who had the edge in the Mariners-Jays series and gave the Blue Jays the edge essentially everywhere except in pitching and center field; he did give the Mariners a pity edge at third base, but we all know he didn’t really mean it. The Vegas line has the Mariners as solid underdogs, at -135. Every one of those playoff bracket images that I saw online from non-Mariners fans had that annoying little blue bird advancing. Blue Jays fans—and columnists—are confident, buoyed by the fact that the Jays are playing more now like the team 14 of our staffers chose to win the AL East in our pre-season predictions article. (You can all thank Zach Mason for this bit of monkey paw-ism: “But if the Mariners finally make the playoffs and Canadians take over T-Mobile Park, I’m going to lose it.”) Spoiler alert: I’m losing it anyway.
Lookout Landing
AL Wild Card Series Preview: Mariners (90-72) at Blue Jays (92-70)
After two decades of futility, frustration, and plenty of hope deferred, the Seattle Mariners have broken their long standing playoff drought. They’ve come close before, as recently as last year, but this season was different. After their July hot streak and an equally good August, making the postseason seemed like an inevitability, even if there were some frayed nerves in September. Their playoff odds crossed the 90% threshold for good on August 25 and the rest of the regular season was spent jockeying for position in the Wild Card race.
Lookout Landing
Cy Young winner Robbie Ray adds “teacher” to his list of accolades
Logan Gilbert visited with Brock and Salk on the last day of the regular season and was asked to give one word for each member of the starting rotation. When asked about Robbie Ray, Gilbert responded immediately with the word “leader.”. There are a host of other adjectives Gilbert...
Lookout Landing
FanPost Friday: Mariners PostSEAson edition and game one prop bet polls!
Hello and welcome to FanPost Friday, which is also the first Friday with a Mariners postseason game in 21 years. I’ve been trying and failing to wrap my head around all of this since Cal Raleigh walked it off, and when it became clear that the Mariners would be heading to Toronto for a best-of-three series, and then when the season actually ended and we had one off-day of all off-days to spend anxiously anticipating what awaits us today starting at 1:07 PM PT.
Lookout Landing
Wild Card Round Game 2 Preview: SEA at TOR
Yesterday honestly feels like a dream to me. I’m sure I’m not alone in that sentiment. A shutout victory in the first game of a best-of-three series where the Mariners never trailed? Wow. A legendary pitching performance by Luis Castillo, the THE premiere free agent of the deadline, who will also be a Mariner for years to come? Phenomenal. Another iconic, clutch home run by Cal Raleigh? Gimme the Beef Boy, free my soul (must credit former Modesto Nuts play-by-play ace Keaton Gillogly).
Lookout Landing
10/8/22: Wild Card Game Two Open Thread #2
Well shoot, the Mariners are trailing for the first time this series. Continue game-threading below and it’s go Mariners!!!
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks 10/7/22: Cade Marlowe, Tyler O’Neill, and Perry Minasian
Today is the day! I got the prep done for the beer cheese dip I’m making to enjoy with the game. Only made it once before and it was delicious and I’m looking to replicate that success today, much like the Mariners will be looking to do against the Blue Jays when they swept them in 4 games during the 14-game winning streak.
Lookout Landing
Keys to the Mariners’ improbable 10-9 victory over the Blue Jays
Yesterday’s game was so wild we’re still all processing it, but similar to what we did with Friday’s win, let’s attempt to break down what helped the Mariners walk away from the Rogers Centre headed to the ALDS. Also, forget keys to the game, I’m naming them Keymasters, yes I did just recently re-watch Ghostbusters, why do you ask.
Lookout Landing
Playoff Teams Head to Head
Good evening. I was 10 years old when I witnessed the double. I stayed up every evening after homework at 16 thinking we would see an inevitable World Series only to be disappointed by Matt Hasselbecks’ inspiration for his infamous call against GB. If you don’t remember, Lou famously said after the game 4 loss in NY that there WOULD be a game 6 in Seattle. They lost the ALDS in 5.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/8/22: MLB Postseason News, Luis Castillo, and Manny Machado
Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s go win a postseason series. The Guardians, fueled by a homer by José Ramírez and a shutdown outing from Shane Bieber, defeated the Rays in the first game of their series 2-1. The Cardinals utterly collapsed in their first game...
Lookout Landing
Steal That Look: We’re Going to the Playoffs Edition
Baseball players: they’re just like us. Except richer. And handsomer. And better dressed… okay, okay, I see your point. Please allow me to slightly rephrase. Baseball players: they’re somewhat like us. The good news is that I can help you move yourself up one of these scales;...
Lookout Landing
Five keys to how the Mariners beat the Blue Jays in Game 1
There’s no way the first Mariners playoff game in over two decades wasn’t going to be stressful, but as the Mariners leapt out to an early lead they never surrendered, this one was less stressful than it could have been. Here are the five major keys to the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the Blue Jays on Friday:
Lookout Landing
Mariners shut out Toronto 4-0 for Seattle’s first postseason victory since 2001
Noelvi Marte spent August and September slashing .292/.397/.443 for Cincinnati’s High-A affiliate, good for a 138 wRC+. And I’m nothing but happy for him. The co-headliner in Seattle’s blockbuster trade-deadline deal for Luis Castillo can have a Hall of Fame career, and I’ll wish him nothing but the best. That’s because what Castillo gave me today was a gift I’ll treasure for the rest of my life: 7.1 innings of shutout baseball against one of the best hitting teams in the league to secure the Mariners’ first postseason victory since 2001.
