BBC
Ons Jabeur suffers shock exit from Jasmin Open on home soil
World number two Ons Jabeur suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Jasmin Open on home soil in the Tunisian city Monastir on Friday. The 28-year-old was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by American Claire Liu, who is 73rd in the world rankings, in a rare home appearance. Jabeur finished as...
Michael van Gerwen holds off Nathan Aspinall comeback to win World Grand Prix
Michael van Gerwen held off a storming comeback by Nathan Aspinall to claim a sixth World Grand Prix title.The Dutchman looked like making short work of Aspinall as he raced into a 4-0 lead in the first-to-five final in Leicester.But Aspinall, playing his first major title since 2020, threatened one of the greatest comebacks in the tournament’s history as he reeled off three successive sets and had the darts to level at 4-4.What. A. Match! 🤯💥#WGPDarts pic.twitter.com/ABAhJrSJqA— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 9, 2022However, Van Gerwen managed to regroup and stumbled over the line with a 5-3 victory to continue his...
Ronaldo's landmark goal earns Man United 2-1 win at Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career to earn Manchester United a 2-1 victory at Everton that moved his team a point off the Premier League's top four
BBC
Verstappen takes Japan pole but under investigation
Max Verstappen is being asked to give a bit insight in the post-qualifying press conference as to what exactly happened with Lando Norris. Quotes with you in two ticks... Some of you have been having your say on that Verstappen-Norris incident.... HÚ!: The extremely dangerous driving from Verstappen just highlights...
