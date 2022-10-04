Michael van Gerwen held off a storming comeback by Nathan Aspinall to claim a sixth World Grand Prix title.The Dutchman looked like making short work of Aspinall as he raced into a 4-0 lead in the first-to-five final in Leicester.But Aspinall, playing his first major title since 2020, threatened one of the greatest comebacks in the tournament’s history as he reeled off three successive sets and had the darts to level at 4-4.What. A. Match! 🤯💥#WGPDarts pic.twitter.com/ABAhJrSJqA— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 9, 2022However, Van Gerwen managed to regroup and stumbled over the line with a 5-3 victory to continue his...

