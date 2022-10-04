ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Below normal temperatures continues this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will be feeling like fall this week and looks to continue for most of the month as well. For folks heading off to church this morning, you’ll need a light jacket. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s across the Pee Dee with clear skies. Northerly winds will keep our highs cooler than normal with temperatures in the low 70s across the Pee Dee with plenty of sunshine. A perfect day for pumpkin picking!
WMBF

Car enthusiasts come to cruise the beach after Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one week since Hurricane Ian barreled through the Grand Strand, and from businesses to beaches, the City of Myrtle Beach is back to normal and open for everyone. Stores and restaurants that closed during Ian and its aftermath are now back open,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Driver dies after vehicle collides with tree on I-95

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after their vehicle collided with a tree in the Pee Dee late Friday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 95 in Dillon County at around 9 p.m. Lee said a 2019...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies searching for missing Darlington County man

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are asking for help to find a missing man. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Davion Tyquan “Bubba” Lesane was last seen in the Lamar area on Saturday. He was reported missing by family members Sunday.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 7

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!. All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. St. James 17, Socastee 14. Carolina...
HIGH SCHOOL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WMBF

Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMBF

McMaster requests law enforcement analysis after shooting hoaxes at SC schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s governor is asking law enforcement for analysis after a series of shooting hoaxes at schools across the state on Wednesday. Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) made the request in a letter published Friday, asking South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Cheif Mark Keel to work with local agencies and public school districts to look into their response.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMBF

Voter registration deadline nears ahead of November elections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are reminding voters to get registered ahead of several deadlines as the November elections are right around the corner. The deadline for in-person voter registration is Friday, October 7, and the online registration deadline is Sunday, October 9. Election offices close on Friday at 5 p.m. You can register to vote at scvotes.gov.
ELECTIONS
WMBF

Cunningham, McMaster debate about debates in SC governor’s race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost a month away from the statewide general election, the Democratic challenger is calling the governor “chicken” for not agreeing to more debates. Former Congressman Joe Cunningham further punctuated his point against Republican incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster at a news conference Thursday with poultry,...
ELECTIONS

