FIRST ALERT: Below normal temperatures continues this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will be feeling like fall this week and looks to continue for most of the month as well. For folks heading off to church this morning, you’ll need a light jacket. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s across the Pee Dee with clear skies. Northerly winds will keep our highs cooler than normal with temperatures in the low 70s across the Pee Dee with plenty of sunshine. A perfect day for pumpkin picking!
Car enthusiasts come to cruise the beach after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one week since Hurricane Ian barreled through the Grand Strand, and from businesses to beaches, the City of Myrtle Beach is back to normal and open for everyone. Stores and restaurants that closed during Ian and its aftermath are now back open,...
Myrtle Beach sends blood supplies to Florida amid Hurricane Ian relief efforts
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian has taken a toll on Florida hospitals including their blood supplies. Isabela Hernandez, a Florida Nurse, is no stranger to the effects being felt from the shortages after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week. “We have a lot of employees that...
Garden City man who endured 4 hurricanes looks to rebuild home once again
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Days after Hurricane Ian many in Garden City are still cleaning the damage out of their homes. For one man, this is not the first time he had to rebuild. Eighty-two-year-old Erskine Kirksey has seen the aftermath of hurricanes four times. “I’m not happy about...
Driver dies after vehicle collides with tree on I-95
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after their vehicle collided with a tree in the Pee Dee late Friday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 95 in Dillon County at around 9 p.m. Lee said a 2019...
Deputies searching for missing Darlington County man
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are asking for help to find a missing man. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Davion Tyquan “Bubba” Lesane was last seen in the Lamar area on Saturday. He was reported missing by family members Sunday.
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 7
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!. All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. St. James 17, Socastee 14. Carolina...
Brazilian immigrant moves to SC in support of husband’s Grand Strand coffee truck
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Michelle Bernum and her husband Abel started a Coffee Movement about two years ago when Bernum was in the process of getting her visa to move from Brazil to the U.S. She said when she was finally approved, that’s when they started making their dreams into...
Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
McMaster requests law enforcement analysis after shooting hoaxes at SC schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s governor is asking law enforcement for analysis after a series of shooting hoaxes at schools across the state on Wednesday. Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) made the request in a letter published Friday, asking South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Cheif Mark Keel to work with local agencies and public school districts to look into their response.
Voter registration deadline nears ahead of November elections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are reminding voters to get registered ahead of several deadlines as the November elections are right around the corner. The deadline for in-person voter registration is Friday, October 7, and the online registration deadline is Sunday, October 9. Election offices close on Friday at 5 p.m. You can register to vote at scvotes.gov.
Cunningham, McMaster debate about debates in SC governor’s race
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost a month away from the statewide general election, the Democratic challenger is calling the governor “chicken” for not agreeing to more debates. Former Congressman Joe Cunningham further punctuated his point against Republican incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster at a news conference Thursday with poultry,...
