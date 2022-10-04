MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will be feeling like fall this week and looks to continue for most of the month as well. For folks heading off to church this morning, you’ll need a light jacket. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s across the Pee Dee with clear skies. Northerly winds will keep our highs cooler than normal with temperatures in the low 70s across the Pee Dee with plenty of sunshine. A perfect day for pumpkin picking!

