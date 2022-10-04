ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

bgfalconmedia.com

Danny Trejo, actor and author, speaks at the Wood County Library

Before the clock struck 6 p.m. in Bowling Green, a line formed outside the doors of the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center, just to see actor and author Danny Trejo. On Oct. 1, 2022, the Wood County District Public Library held its Foundation Series event, where Trejo came...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
utoledo.edu

Founder’s Day BBQ to Kickoff Oct. 12 Sesquicentennial Celebration

The University of Toledo is celebrating its 150th anniversary Wednesday, Oct. 12, with a full day of food, fun and music beginning with the Founders’ Day BBQ at Centennial Mall on Main Campus and the Outdoor Amphitheater by Four Season’s Bistro on Health Science Campus. From 11 a.m....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 15-16

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 36th annual Sylvania Fall Festival on Oct. 15 and 16. There will be 50 vendor booths featured, including craft and farmers market-style booths. Representatives from local organizations, ten food trucks and live music will be available all weekend.
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Sylvania Fall Festival returns for its 36th year

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Sylvania Fall Festival for its 36th year. The annual fall event, presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers, is sure to be a hit with plenty of vendors, food, and events to check out.
SYLVANIA, OH
Toledo, OH
utoledo.edu

Ritter Planetarium Showing ‘Spooky Space’ Through October

The University of Toledo Ritter Planetarium is featuring an immersive show in full dome through October exploring cosmic connections to Halloween. For ages 6 and older, “Spooky Space” is showing on Saturdays at 1 p.m. through Oct. 29. “ ‘Spooky Space’ is a great Halloween show for families,”...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family

OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Papa Moose’s Donuts

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The moose is loose! Papa Moose’s Donuts originated in Rossford. Now, they’re under new ownership and expanding into Arrowhead Shops in Maumee at the corner of Holland and Dussel. They’re also branching out with sandwiches, specialty coffee, and donut cakes. But their bread...
MAUMEE, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Retired Teacher Brings Hope, Lessons To Toledo’s Incarcerated

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER— Kit Heintschel doesn’t Worry about showering or combing her hair when getting ready for work. Instead, she puts on loose-fitting clothes and loads her books into a clear backpack before making the trip to Toledo Correctional Institution every Tuesday. She enters the...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Doctoral Student’s Research Focused on Keeping Young Runners Pain Free

Nearly 1.5 million high school students participate in organized cross country or track and field and millions more youth run recreationally. Despite that popularity, there has been surprisingly little research dedicated specifically to youth runners. “Most of the research has been on adults,” said Micah Garcia, a doctoral student at...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Registration opens for Zia Cooke basketball camp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Registration is now open for Zia Cooke’s Cookie’s Lil Campers co-ed Basketball Camp next weekend. The camp will take place on Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rogers High School located at 222 McTigue Dr. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
WHIO Dayton

Three people shot outside Ohio football game: Police

TOLEDO, Ohio) -- Three people were shot outside a high school football game Friday in Toledo, Ohio, and their conditions are not life-threatening, according to the Toledo Police Department. The game was being played at Whitmer High School against Central Catholic at the time of the shooting. The Toledo Police...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
ROSSFORD, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

Ottawa Hills ranked in the top ten for all Ohio public schools

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills was ranked the #9 best public school in Ohio and the top public school in the region by data website Niche.com. The site evaluated schools based on surveys and data from the department of education. Criteria included Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs...
OTTAWA HILLS, OH

