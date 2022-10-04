Read full article on original website
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
bgfalconmedia.com
Danny Trejo, actor and author, speaks at the Wood County Library
Before the clock struck 6 p.m. in Bowling Green, a line formed outside the doors of the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center, just to see actor and author Danny Trejo. On Oct. 1, 2022, the Wood County District Public Library held its Foundation Series event, where Trejo came...
utoledo.edu
Founder’s Day BBQ to Kickoff Oct. 12 Sesquicentennial Celebration
The University of Toledo is celebrating its 150th anniversary Wednesday, Oct. 12, with a full day of food, fun and music beginning with the Founders’ Day BBQ at Centennial Mall on Main Campus and the Outdoor Amphitheater by Four Season’s Bistro on Health Science Campus. From 11 a.m....
13abc.com
Sylvania Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 15-16
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 36th annual Sylvania Fall Festival on Oct. 15 and 16. There will be 50 vendor booths featured, including craft and farmers market-style booths. Representatives from local organizations, ten food trucks and live music will be available all weekend.
Sylvania Fall Festival returns for its 36th year
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Sylvania Fall Festival for its 36th year. The annual fall event, presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers, is sure to be a hit with plenty of vendors, food, and events to check out.
Hulk Hogan-esque Toledo man competes in national mullet contest
MAUMEE, Ohio — Does the man make the mullet? Or does the mullet make the man?. Maumee native Dalton Cleghorn intends to find the answer and bring home the top prize at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Cleghorn began growing his hair out a few years back. "A good...
utoledo.edu
Ritter Planetarium Showing ‘Spooky Space’ Through October
The University of Toledo Ritter Planetarium is featuring an immersive show in full dome through October exploring cosmic connections to Halloween. For ages 6 and older, “Spooky Space” is showing on Saturdays at 1 p.m. through Oct. 29. “ ‘Spooky Space’ is a great Halloween show for families,”...
Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family
OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
How did an area of 7 Mile in Detroit become known as 4-8-2-0-Die? The answer: Gang violence, rap music and Instagram
Thanks to the 7 Mile Bloods, the 48205 zip code on Detroit’s east side became a ‘no-go zone’ – a place terrorized by gang violence. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discusses the power of gangs and what ultimately stopped the 7 Mile Bloods.
laprensanewspaper.com
City of Toledo Announces 2022 Free Fall Festival and Costume Party in Ottawa Park and Trick or Treat Hours
Put on a costume and head over to Ottawa Park Open Air Shelter to enjoy the City of Toledo’s free, fun-filled Fall Festival on Saturday, October 15th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Activities from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. will include a photo booth, crafts, food trucks, interactive...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Papa Moose’s Donuts
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The moose is loose! Papa Moose’s Donuts originated in Rossford. Now, they’re under new ownership and expanding into Arrowhead Shops in Maumee at the corner of Holland and Dussel. They’re also branching out with sandwiches, specialty coffee, and donut cakes. But their bread...
themirrornewspaper.com
Retired Teacher Brings Hope, Lessons To Toledo’s Incarcerated
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER— Kit Heintschel doesn’t Worry about showering or combing her hair when getting ready for work. Instead, she puts on loose-fitting clothes and loads her books into a clear backpack before making the trip to Toledo Correctional Institution every Tuesday. She enters the...
Seafood restaurant in Perrysburg's Levis Commons opens doors Monday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Claude's Prime Seafood opened its doors in Perrysburg's Levis Commons to customers on Monday. Owner Claude Harmon hopes the restaurant and bar will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood. Jeff Dinnebeil, the vice president of operations for the Benchmark...
utoledo.edu
Doctoral Student’s Research Focused on Keeping Young Runners Pain Free
Nearly 1.5 million high school students participate in organized cross country or track and field and millions more youth run recreationally. Despite that popularity, there has been surprisingly little research dedicated specifically to youth runners. “Most of the research has been on adults,” said Micah Garcia, a doctoral student at...
13abc.com
Registration opens for Zia Cooke basketball camp
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Registration is now open for Zia Cooke’s Cookie’s Lil Campers co-ed Basketball Camp next weekend. The camp will take place on Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rogers High School located at 222 McTigue Dr. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
UPDATE: 3 people shot outside a Toledo high school stadium during football game
TOLEDO — UPDATED @ 10:45 p.m.: Toledo police are saying now that at least three people have been shot outside a Toledo high school stadium, CBS station WTOL is reporting. Several bullet casings were scattered on the ground behind the field house, according to the station. The game between...
Three people shot outside Ohio football game: Police
TOLEDO, Ohio) -- Three people were shot outside a high school football game Friday in Toledo, Ohio, and their conditions are not life-threatening, according to the Toledo Police Department. The game was being played at Whitmer High School against Central Catholic at the time of the shooting. The Toledo Police...
13abc.com
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
WTOL-TV
Crumbl Cookies coming to Toledo with rotating menu; now hiring | Good Day on WTOL 11
Satisfy your sweet tooth with Crumbl Cookies, a franchise with themed menus and beloved baked goods. They are looking for a staff of 20 to man the Toledo location.
13abc.com
Ottawa Hills ranked in the top ten for all Ohio public schools
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills was ranked the #9 best public school in Ohio and the top public school in the region by data website Niche.com. The site evaluated schools based on surveys and data from the department of education. Criteria included Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs...
