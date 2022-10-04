Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Osceola County displaced residents wait for flooding to recede after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been quiet in a St. Cloud neighborhood as homes still sit underwater after Hurricane Ian. Bea Bridges has watched her neighbors in the Jade Isle Mobile Home Park leave their things behind. She didn't think they'd be gone for this long. "Really hurt, but...
North Port road destroyed by Hurricane Ian, neighborhood impacted
Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after a road crumbled during the storm.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
click orlando
St. Cloud residents return to neighborhoods flooded by East Lake Toho
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Some residents have been returning to their homes in St. Cloud after a voluntary evacuation was issued by officials earlier in the week. Maurice Van Cauwenverge was back at his property on Friday after he left a few days earlier because of rising floodwater. [TRENDING:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
WESH
'She didn't really have to die like this': Southwest Florida woman loses mom in storm
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The reality is so many of you are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ian. Families in southwest Florida can relate. By now you've likely seen the photos, videos, and heartbreak that our neighbors in southwest Florida faced. But you may not have heard...
aroundosceola.com
Ian Update: East Lake Toho has peaked; boil water notices for certain addresses
During Thursday meetings with South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), the water managers said water rise on East Lake Tohopekaliga in St. Cloud appears to have peaked, and that the rise of Lake Tohopekaliga in Kissimmee appears to be slowing down as well. SFWMD said lake levels at Lake Mary...
Bay News 9
Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian drowning victim was "the best big brother"
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., a construction worker and the “best big brother ever,” was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida's Gulf Coast. One of the storm's...
wuft.org
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
Residents in St. Augustine neighborhood facing big cost after Hurricane Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Neighbors say they love their neighborhood but flood damage is starting to become a headache. “Its flooded the last three times. I mean we want to tear down and build up or raze the houses because you know you can’t just keep doing this," said Luke Burge, a resident of Davis Shores neighbor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County Shares Hurricane Ian Update, Says Local Lakes are Cresting
State water managers shared with Osceola officials on Thursday that East Lake Tohopekaliga appears to have peaked. During Thursday meetings with South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), it was reported that rising levels have stalled with an indication of gradual recession in East Lake Toho. Additionally, the rise of Lake Tohopekaliga appears to be slowing down. In the coming days, SFWMD will monitor levels closely to determine when the western lake has reached its peak.
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
flkeysnews.com
Causes of death in Hurricane Ian: Many drownings but also post-storm suicides, accidents
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest storms in Florida’s history, with over 115 fatalities confirmed by state and county authorities. But the hurricane’s magnitude is also reflected in the geographic area in which those deaths occurred, spanning the peninsula from north of Daytona Beach to the Lower Keys.
fox35orlando.com
'Pretty scary stuff!': Florida tourists from England back home after riding out Hurricane Ian in shelter
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Tourists visiting Florida who stayed in a shelter during Hurricane Ian are back home in England. Rory Westfold came with his family to visit Give Kids the World Village. It was supposed to be a fairytale vacation, compliments of Give Kids the World Village. Instead, Westfold had...
Florida Sheriff pushes Hurricane Ian victims to ‘shoot’ looters until they look ‘like grated cheese’
In wake of Hurricane Ian, the sheriff of Polk County, Florida, Grady Judd, strongly urged armed homeowners to actively defend themselves and their homes.
fox35orlando.com
Stunning photos show Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - A shocking photo taken from the International Space Station shows just how much water Hurricane Ian brought to Florida. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the image showing Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. "This picture shows...
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Hurricane Ian: Florida Man Rode Out Storm in Bed of Pickup Truck, Rescued a Neighbor in the Process
There have been many stories about rescues taking place during Hurricane Ian but this one might just be another one for the books. In the video, we hear a man tell his story about riding out the storm in the bed of a pickup truck. But that’s not everything here. The man also tells us about rescuing another Florida resident in the process. There is something quite noble about him rescuing another Floridian during this Hurricane Ian mess. We know that hurricanes are very serious storms. They should never be taken lightly. Let’s hear the man tell us his tale here in this two-plus-minute video. We also see clips of the storm pouring out its wrath.
Comments / 0