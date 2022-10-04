Read full article on original website
Mendocino County Today: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Warm Weekend | Downtown Meeting | Whitesboro Dinner | Youth Basketball | PO Scam | Motorcycle Accident | Dog Kennels | Tony Anderson | Leash Law | Meet Priscilla | Norman Williamson | 1880 Logging | AVUSD News | Marijuana Marathon | Creek Crossing | Enough Pot | Old Mendocino | Equity Program | Rib Dinner | Bostrodamus | Wood Spirit | Murray Case | Sierra Water | Old Growth | Accidental Goose | Yesterday's Catch | Last Resort | Proxy War | Putin Right | Ukraine News | Devastation | Abolish CIA | Kali Ma | Marco Radio | Ax Trick | Loretta Lynn | Gas Prices | War Talk | Evergreen | Fed Pardon | JW Training | ISL Theory | Pudding Creek | Totalitarian Democracy | Intersection | Ukraine | General Syrski | Guesswork News | Greek Politics | Guys Alone | Murder | Gorilla Guy | Must Change.
The Mendocino Fair & Apple Show, Additional Notes
Last week’s story about the Fair described some high points but thinking it over for a week some more high points have emerged. One grievous omission in the previous story was the Hall of Flowers, such a welcome stop on any fair tour. When it is 90 degrees outside that cool cavern filled with green and flowery scents really is a welcome respite. The beauty of the plants and arrangements is balm for the soul.
Fort Bragg City Council Election Shenanigans
I would like to respond to the Community Column authored by City Council candidate and local activist Mary Rose Kaczorowski published in the September 22, 2022 Advocate, which is pasted below for context. In her column, she discussed the local controversy involving the City Council election involving the City Clerk, who is Fort Bragg’s elections official, and incumbent councilmembers Tess-Albin Smith and Lindy Peters, both of whom are running for new terms.
240 lb Tuna Caught Off Fort Bragg
Over the past month, anglers fishing the offshore waters of the Northern California Coast from Bodega Bay to Crescent City have hooked an array of exotic warm water pelagic species, including striped marlin, dorado and three species of tuna: yellowfin, bigeye and bluefin. The majority of these warm water travelers...
