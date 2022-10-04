Read full article on original website
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been through a whole lot since their off-and-on relationship began. The former One Direction singer announced the arrival of the couple's first child, daughter Khai, in September 2020. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik wrote via Twitter at the time. “To try put into words how […]
After Greyson Chance Called Out Ellen DeGeneres, Charlie Puth Is Now Sharing His Own Experience With Her
"All the people that were in that room, they just disappeared. I didn't hear from anybody."
Chicago West, 4, Sings Kanye’s ‘True Love’ & Corrects Brother Psalm, 3, On Lyrics: Watch
Chicago and Psalm West proved they may have a future in the music industry, in their latest adorable video! Their mom, Kim Kardashian, shared a video of the four-year-old and three-year-old singing their dad Kanye West‘s song with XXXTentacion, “True Love” while singing in the back of a car, on Twitter on Oct. 9. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” the doting parent exclaimed in the caption.
TVOvermind
Did Post Malone Tattoo His Daughter’s Initials On His Face?
You often hear of little girls realizing their dreams when they’re adults. You hear the stories of little girls who dreamed of their wedding day their entire life. They dreamed of having a baby of their own. They wanted to be moms and wives. But do you really ever hear much about men dreaming of being fathers or husbands their entire lives? You don’t, which is why it is all the more exciting to hear from rapper Post Malone just how excited he is about becoming a father. Post Malone’s daughter is finally here, and he is thrilled to call himself dad. Here’s everything he’s had to say and everything we know about the rapper’s new baby girl.
TVOvermind
10 Controversies You Didn’t Know about Howard Stern
For almost 50 years, Howard Stern has been one of the most controversial figures in American radio, with him not being afraid to say anything that is on his mind. Despite the numerous controversies he has found himself in, Howard Stern’s radio show is among the most listened to due to his brash personality and frequent A-list celebrity guests. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Howard Stern.
