You often hear of little girls realizing their dreams when they’re adults. You hear the stories of little girls who dreamed of their wedding day their entire life. They dreamed of having a baby of their own. They wanted to be moms and wives. But do you really ever hear much about men dreaming of being fathers or husbands their entire lives? You don’t, which is why it is all the more exciting to hear from rapper Post Malone just how excited he is about becoming a father. Post Malone’s daughter is finally here, and he is thrilled to call himself dad. Here’s everything he’s had to say and everything we know about the rapper’s new baby girl.

