Houston, TX

MLive.com

Mariners use catcher to pitch 10th inning, still beat Tigers in Game 1 of doubleheader

The Seattle Mariners all but conceded Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, but the Detroit Tigers were unwilling to accept the gift. The Mariners inserted a position player to pitch the 10th inning of a tie game, but the Tigers scored only one run while closer Gregory Soto allowed two in the bottom of the inning. The Mariners won the game 7-6.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens sitting for Mariners Monday

The Seattle Mariners did not put Luis Torrens in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Torrens will start Monday's game in the dugout while Cal Raleigh starts at catcher and bats fifth for the Mariners. Torrens is batting .215 with a .543 OPS through 158 plate...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Blue Jays defeat Orioles 5-1 rain-shortened game, magic number for home-field down to one

Looking at the schedule going into the second half of the season, this series between the Blue Jays and the Orioles appeared to look like it would decide the playoff fate for one of the two teams. Thankfully, the Blue Jays have already claimed their spot in the playoffs, and the Orioles are simply looking to win the season series against Toronto and keep them from hosting the AL Wild Card series.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

A's draw walk-off walk in 10th to top Angels

Shea Langeliers drew a full-count, walk-off walk with one out in the 10th inning Tuesday night, giving the Oakland Athletics their second extra-inning win in two days, a 2-1 decision over the visiting Los Angeles Angels. One night after erasing a late deficit to force extra innings, the A's watched...
OAKLAND, CA

