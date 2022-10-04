Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (10/7): Extreme Rules Go-Home Show, Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Come Face-To-Face
The season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" will take place tonight at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, just 24 hours before the Extreme Rules premium live event. There will likely be a different feel to tonight's show, as it has already been confirmed that Wade Barrett will be joining Michael Cole at the announce desk, following a reshuffle involving WWE's commentary teams. Furthermore, adding some major star power to tonight's episode, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his challenger for Crown Jewel, Logan Paul, will come face-to-face. The pair were last in the same building together at a special press conference in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, confirming their one-on-one World Championship bout for the Saudi Arabian premium live event next month, as the YouTuber got under the skin of The Head of the Table to kick-start the build to their unique encounter.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Accidentally Told WWE Commentator They Were Being Fired On Monday
Early this week, Jimmy Smith had a pretty clear indication that his future in WWE was short, and it was due to a slip-up by Triple H. "He screwed up and told me," Smith revealed on "MMA on Sirius." "He didn't mean to." Smith was sitting in the production meeting...
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya
Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
wrestlinginc.com
Zelina Vega Reportedly Being Pitched For WWE Stable
Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will emanate from the DCU Center in Worchester, MA, the night before WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules. The show has been centered around a Clash at the Castle rematch between Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Sheamus, with the title being on the line just a day before they meet in six-man tag action. The show will also feature a match between newly called-up "NXT" star Solo Sikoa and Ricochet, as well as a face-off between Crown Jewel opponents Roman Reigns and Logan Paul.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Status Of Former WWE Star Sarah Logan
Sarah Logan is reportedly set to return to WWE as the manager of The Viking Raiders. On the season premiere of "SmackDown," a vignette aired hyping the return of Erik & Ivar, who have been away from the ring since their win over The New Day in a Vikings Rule Match on September 2 (the match was taped on August 26). During that match, Erik suffered a foot injury, as confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Teases Roddy Piper Tribute
When Ronda Rousey made her debut in the WWE back in 2018, it was "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's son who bestowed the UFC star with his father's famed leather jacket and told her to wear it out to the ring. Now, it appears Rousey may soon be returning the favor with...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE SmackDown News Regarding Matt Riddle
Ahead of WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules on Saturday, "SmackDown" will be held tonight in Worchester, MA. Headlined by a Clash At The Castle rematch between Sheamus and GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship a day before their Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match, "SmackDown" is set to feature a few surprises.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Thinks It Would Be Disrespectful To Go After AEW Women's Title
Jade Cargill arrived in All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and has yet to suffer a singles loss during her time in the promotion. In January, she won a tournament to become the inaugural AEW TBS Champion and has since continued to defeat every challenger that has stepped up to her.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Riddle Concedes 'My Personal Life Is In Shambles'
Matt Riddle will have the attention of the wrestling world on October 8 when he takes on Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit match at WWE's premium live event "Extreme Rules." But while he is now enjoying a professional high, he admitted during an interview with "WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves" that his life outside of the ring is considerably more challenging.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Is 'Reevaluating' Original Element Of AEW
All Elite Wrestling has described itself as a more sports-based alternative to the sports entertainment side of pro wrestling. The company has even implemented certain features into its shows to set it apart from competition like WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. One of the best examples of this is the rankings system.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Ticket Sales For WWE's Upcoming Undertaker 1 deadMan Show
The Undertaker is keeping himself busy with his "Undertaker 1 deadMan Show," and now details have emerged in regard to ticket sales for the next event. According to Fightful, the forthcoming show, scheduled to take place Friday at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is sold out. The event will take place while WWE is in town for its Extreme Rules premium event this weekend, taking place at the Wells Fargo Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers For IMPACT Wrestling's Overdrive Event
Frankie Kazarian defeated "Speedball" Mike Bailey to win the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship at the company's recent Bound for Glory pay-per-view. The victory marked the wrestler's sixth reign with the title. However, he won't enter the promotion's upcoming Overdrive event with the gold around his waist. According to PWInsider, the...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NIL Athlete Ruben Banks Addresses Possibly Changing Name
Last year, WWE announced the official Next In Line Program or "NIL" (also symbolizing Name, Image, Likeness) that sees standout amateur wrestlers, football players, and other athletes report to the performance center in Orlando, Florida. There, they focus on developing useful skills for a WWE career, like brand building, media influence, communication, live event promotion, creative writing, and community relations, all with the hopes of being offered a contract someday.
wrestlinginc.com
Bray Wyatt Explains Why He Returned To WWE
Bray Wyatt missed his fireflies. In the aftermath of his WWE comeback, a fan on social media shared a video of his daughter trying to contain her excitement while reacting live to Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules. "My daughter stayed up all night for Bray Wyatt and wasn't disappointed," tweeted the fan.
wrestlinginc.com
Cary Silkin Gives Update On His AEW/ROH Status
Since AEW CEO Tony Khan's purchase of Ring of Honor this past March, he has put on two ROH pay-per-views — Supercard of Honor in April and Death Before Dishonor in July — and had ROH titles defended on AEW's weekly shows. Cary Silkin was the owner of ROH from 2004 until 2011 and has made appearances on AEW TV since Khan bought the company. In an exclusive interview conducted by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Silkin revealed his current connection with ROH.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Believes Vince McMahon Made Violent Request Of Kevin Owens
Back in 2017 on an episode of "Friday Night SmackDown," Kevin Owens viciously attacked then-WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in the lead-up to his Hell in a Cell match with Vince's son, Shane. Owens head-butted McMahon after the two shook hands, causing blood to gush from McMahon's forehead. After...
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Top AEW Star Is Doing 'JBL-Esque' Promo Work
Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Maxwell Jacob Friedman has some qualities on the mic reminiscent of John "Bradshaw" Layfield. MJF has become one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling, and many have praised the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner for his gift of gab. Prinze, a former WWE writer, has...
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Smith On Why Behind-The-Scenes WWE Is More CM Punk Than Brock Lesnar
WWE has seen a number of its wrestlers either come over from the MMA world or make their way to MMA from WWE. An example of a wrestler turned professional fighter is current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who began an MMA career after leaving WWE in 2008. An example of an MMA fighter becoming a WWE wrestler is Ronda Rousey, who dominated in MMA her first 12 fights before losing twice. Former "WWE Raw" commentator Jimmy Smith revealed why WWE wrestlers in real-life are not like "Brock Lesnar."
wrestlinginc.com
Bruce Prichard Reveals Original Plans For WWE Raw Concept
In an alternate universe, "Monday Night Raw" could have looked a lot different, according to WWE executive Bruce Prichard. On the latest episode of the "Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" podcast, Prichard was answering fan questions gathered by guest co-host Paul Bromwell when he was asked whether former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had ever considered hosting the weekly show in one permanent location.
Comments / 0