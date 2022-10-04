Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Housing Matters now overseeing Family Promise homeless shelter program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After recent leadership changes and struggles to find the necessary support to keep operations running, the Family Promise Board has voted to transfer the only homeless shelter program in Coldwater to another non-profit agency with a similar mission. The new agency overseeing Family Promise is...
wkzo.com
Former Knight’s Inn Motel now an affordable housing complex
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After more than a year of efforts the former Knight’s Inn Motel on Westnedge Avenue has been remodeled into 60 permanent and affordable housing units. It’s been renamed The Lodge, and Lift Foundation President Carole McNees says the one and two person units...
wtvbam.com
Commissioners told Maple Lawn does not need first increment of $1 million advance at this time
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners were told during their work session on Thursday that Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation does not need the first increment of a $1 million advance at this time. It was agreed in August the advance would in...
Here’s One Way You Can Help Kalamazoo’s Homeless Community this Winter
A local group is gathering much-needed items to help the homeless community in Kalamazoo as the weather turns cold. There is a unique event happening on November 12th, in Kalamazoo to help homeless people here in Kalamazoo. We'll get into what makes this event unique in a moment. First, we have to talk about the items that are needed before the event launches on the 12th. The 'Baby It's Cold Outside' event is asking for new or gently used donations of the following items:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
threeriversnews.com
Structural issues impede final part of Old Hospital asbestos abatement
THREE RIVERS — Asbestos abatement at the old Three Rivers Hospital building has been temporarily halted, and city officials are awaiting a final inspection to receive permission to potentially begin the demolition process. That update on the progress of the demolition of the Old Hospital building was given by...
wcsx.com
Local Farm Turns To Humans For Fertilizer
Watch out for this produce company if you live in Michigan!. Kuntry Gardens, a farm in Homer Michigan has been found guilty of using human waste as fertilizer for their produce. Yes, you heard that right! Kuntry Gardens has been using fertilizer produced from human poop! The findings show that...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Olen “Dean” Dygert
Olen “Dean” Dygert, 94, of Battle Creek, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 2589 Capital Avenue SW in Battle Creek at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The family is being...
wtvbam.com
Route change made for Quincy High School Homecoming Parade
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A different route will be used Friday night for the Quincy Homecoming Parade after conversations were held involving school officials, the Village Manager and the Police Chief. It was posted on the Quincy Community School’s Facebook page that the last parade that was put on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
Popculture
Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste
Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
wkzo.com
Battle Creek company to get over $500,000 from 51 “Build to Scale” grants totaling $47 million
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Wednesday, October 5 that 51 “Build to Scale” grants totaling $47 million are on their way to organizations that support technology entrepreneurs, catalyze innovation and fuel economic growth. One Michigan company in Battle Creek...
Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building
What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvbam.com
Coldwater BPU crew returns home after helping to restore power in Florida
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Three linemen and an apprentice from the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities are back home after they were among numerous crews from around the country who helped restore power in Florida. Hurricane Ian knocked out power for nearly two million Florida residents. B.P.U. Director Paul...
Battle Creek police, fire help get pickup out of river
Firefighters used an engine and a boat to help get a truck out of the Battle Creek River after it swerved to miss a deer Saturday morning.
Kalamazoo factory will have to pay fine to resolve repeated air quality violations
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Graphic Packaging International factory in Kalamazoo is facing escalated enforcement from the state of Michigan that will include a monetary penalty to resolve, a spokesperson from Michigan’s department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Michigan Department of...
nbc25news.com
FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
wtvbam.com
Branch County under a Freeze Watch for Friday night and Saturday morning
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for portions of southwest Michigan, northern Indiana and northwest Ohio from late Friday night through Saturday morning as the forecast is calling for sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees. The Freeze Watch includes Branch,...
Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?
**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
Where Three Ghost Towns Can Be Found in Southwest Michigan
Back in the day, these three Michigan towns were full of people and buildings. Now, they're gone and buried. It's amazing to me how a town can thrive one minute only to be buried under sand dunes the next. The storied history of these three Southwest Michigan ghost towns is surprising.
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Comments / 0