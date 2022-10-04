ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wkzo.com

Former Knight’s Inn Motel now an affordable housing complex

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After more than a year of efforts the former Knight’s Inn Motel on Westnedge Avenue has been remodeled into 60 permanent and affordable housing units. It’s been renamed The Lodge, and Lift Foundation President Carole McNees says the one and two person units...
103.3 WKFR

Here’s One Way You Can Help Kalamazoo’s Homeless Community this Winter

A local group is gathering much-needed items to help the homeless community in Kalamazoo as the weather turns cold. There is a unique event happening on November 12th, in Kalamazoo to help homeless people here in Kalamazoo. We'll get into what makes this event unique in a moment. First, we have to talk about the items that are needed before the event launches on the 12th. The 'Baby It's Cold Outside' event is asking for new or gently used donations of the following items:
threeriversnews.com

Structural issues impede final part of Old Hospital asbestos abatement

THREE RIVERS — Asbestos abatement at the old Three Rivers Hospital building has been temporarily halted, and city officials are awaiting a final inspection to receive permission to potentially begin the demolition process. That update on the progress of the demolition of the Old Hospital building was given by...
wcsx.com

Local Farm Turns To Humans For Fertilizer

Watch out for this produce company if you live in Michigan!. Kuntry Gardens, a farm in Homer Michigan has been found guilty of using human waste as fertilizer for their produce. Yes, you heard that right! Kuntry Gardens has been using fertilizer produced from human poop! The findings show that...
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Olen “Dean” Dygert

Olen “Dean” Dygert, 94, of Battle Creek, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 2589 Capital Avenue SW in Battle Creek at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The family is being...
wtvbam.com

Route change made for Quincy High School Homecoming Parade

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A different route will be used Friday night for the Quincy Homecoming Parade after conversations were held involving school officials, the Village Manager and the Police Chief. It was posted on the Quincy Community School’s Facebook page that the last parade that was put on...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
Popculture

Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste

Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
1240 WJIM

Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building

What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
nbc25news.com

FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
103.3 WKFR

Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?

**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

