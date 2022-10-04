ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Associated Press

Yankees' Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star’s seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series against Cleveland that starts Tuesday night due to erratic performances and inconsistent mechanics. Chapman, who has not gotten a save since May 17, had been scheduled to pitch batting practice Friday at Yankee Stadium but the team said he instead was in Miami. After speaking with Chapman, manager Aaron Boone told general manager Brian Cashman he instructed the pitcher to stay away from the club. “I think he questioned whether he was going to be on the roster or not,” Boone said.
Cincinnati, OH
WTOP

Today in Sports History: Wambsganns: unassisted triple play.

1920 — The Chicago Cardinals play to a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Tigers in their first American Professional Football Association game. The game is held at Cubs Park, later renamed Wrigley Field. 1920 — Cleveland Indians Bill Wambsganns completes an unassisted World Series triple play. 1936 —...
NFL

