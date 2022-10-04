EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York got a safety on Miami's first offensive play, Michael Carter scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and the Jets ran past the Dolphins 40-17 on Sunday to snap a 12-game skid against AFC East opponents.Zach Wilson, Breece Hall and Braxton Berrios also rushed for scores to help the Jets to their first 3-2 start since 2017. It was the franchise's first win against a division rival since topping Buffalo in Week 17 of the 2019 season.The Dolphins lost another quarterback to injury when Teddy Bridgewater -- starting for Tua Tagovailoa -- was...

