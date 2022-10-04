Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Alaska Peninsula, Eastern Aleutians by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 09:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alaska Peninsula; Eastern Aleutians STRONG WINDS EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY FOR THE EASTERN ALEUTIANS AND ALASKA PENINSULA Gusty west-northwesterly winds are expected along the Eastern Aleutians and Alaska Peninsula as a low moves through the Southern Bering Sea. The strongest gusts are expected near Cold Bay around 9 AM Monday morning, with gusts briefly reaching up to 60 mph. Winds should diminish by Monday night as the low quickly departs to the east.
Flood Advisory issued for Loiza by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:28:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Loiza FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Canovanas, Carolina and Loiza. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Canovanas, Carolina by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 05:09:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 08:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Canovanas; Carolina FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Canovanas, Carolina and Loiza. * WHEN...Until 700 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 634 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Juan, Canovanas, Carolina, Santa Barbara, Campo Rico, San Isidro, Lomas and Benitez. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Luquillo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:28:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Luquillo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Ceiba, Fajardo and Luquillo. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flash Flood Warning for Luquillo and Fajardo. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.
Flood Advisory issued for Gurabo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Naguabo, San Lorenzo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:28:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gurabo; Humacao; Juncos; Las Piedras; Naguabo; San Lorenzo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 715 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Caguas, Gurabo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Naguabo and San Lorenzo. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
