Effective: 2022-10-09 05:09:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 08:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Canovanas; Carolina FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Canovanas, Carolina and Loiza. * WHEN...Until 700 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 634 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Juan, Canovanas, Carolina, Santa Barbara, Campo Rico, San Isidro, Lomas and Benitez. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

