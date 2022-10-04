Read full article on original website
Related
Taiwan president to give speech pledging to strengthen 'combat power' amid increasing threats from China
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to give a speech on Monday pledging to bolster the island's “national defense combat power."
Rep. Schiff, DCCC chairman Maloney fundraise on swanky Paris balcony a month out from election
Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., attended an event seeking donations for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) in Paris last week.
Comments / 0