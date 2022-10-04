Yavapai Republican Men’s Forum Luncheon – Mayoral Forum and Proposition 310, Pros and Cons

Read full article on original website
Opinion: How to Circumvent an Election – Buz Williams
People all over the country are realizing that they have been ignoring one of the most important local election contests for years. The local school boards or school governing boards usually do not have high voter turnout. Many voters don’t have kids or grandchildren in the schools so they disregard that portion of the ballot. Some voters don’t understand how much of their taxes go to the public schools. With Critical Race Theory and Social Emotional Learning indoctrinating our children, more and more voters have become aware and engaged in these local election contests.
“We Vape We Vote” Rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday, October 8th
The We Vape We Vote national bus tour will hold a rally in Prescott Valley. The event will feature Grover Norquist, President of Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) and Amanda Wheeler, President of the American Vapor Manufacturers Association (AVM) . The Tour is a partnership between ATR, AVM, and the Consumer Advocates for Smoke-free Alternatives Association (CASAA).
Christmas tree permits available online through Recreation.gov starting October 13th
Christmas tree permits for the Prescott National Forest will be available for purchase starting on October 13, 2022. This season 700 permits will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found here – Prescott National Forest Christmas Tree Permit in Arizona – Recreation.gov.
Suspect Dead After Open Firing on Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies – Black Canyon City
At approximately 10:30 p.m. last evening, YCSO deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman on School House Road in Black Canyon City, who stated her husband Thomas Henzler was intoxicated and had fired a bullet into the ceiling to get her attention. The wife also stated Henzler knew...
Three Injured in Off-Highway Vehicle Rollover in Walker – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office
Last night at approximately 9 pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) rollover at the 5-points intersection off Big Bug Mesa Road and Poland Road in Prescott. An OHV with four adult occupants rolled over on its side, resulting in multiple injuries. One woman whose...
