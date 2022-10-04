Yavapai Republican Men’s Forum Luncheon – Mayoral Forum and Proposition 310, Pros and Cons

People all over the country are realizing that they have been ignoring one of the most important local election contests for years. The local school boards or school governing boards usually do not have high voter turnout. Many voters don’t have kids or grandchildren in the schools so they disregard that portion of the ballot. Some voters don’t understand how much of their taxes go to the public schools. With Critical Race Theory and Social Emotional Learning indoctrinating our children, more and more voters have become aware and engaged in these local election contests.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO