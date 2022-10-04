Read full article on original website
Christmas tree permits available online through Recreation.gov starting October 13th
Christmas tree permits for the Prescott National Forest will be available for purchase starting on October 13, 2022. This season 700 permits will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found here – Prescott National Forest Christmas Tree Permit in Arizona – Recreation.gov.
