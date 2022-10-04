Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies and other diseases that can be harmful to your family or pets. Skunks can spray their musk up to 10 feet. The smell can last for days and even weeks. There are several things you can do to dissuade skunks from hanging around your property which include:

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO