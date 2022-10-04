Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
Attention, Yavapai County Voters Important News!
• Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. • All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. • To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your...
prescottenews.com
Opinion: How to Circumvent an Election – Buz Williams
People all over the country are realizing that they have been ignoring one of the most important local election contests for years. The local school boards or school governing boards usually do not have high voter turnout. Many voters don’t have kids or grandchildren in the schools so they disregard that portion of the ballot. Some voters don’t understand how much of their taxes go to the public schools. With Critical Race Theory and Social Emotional Learning indoctrinating our children, more and more voters have become aware and engaged in these local election contests.
prescottenews.com
“We Vape We Vote” Rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday, October 8th
The We Vape We Vote national bus tour will hold a rally in Prescott Valley. The event will feature Grover Norquist, President of Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) and Amanda Wheeler, President of the American Vapor Manufacturers Association (AVM) . The Tour is a partnership between ATR, AVM, and the Consumer Advocates for Smoke-free Alternatives Association (CASAA).
theprescotttimes.com
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
DV students walk out to protest new school laws
Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
lakepowelllife.com
Details on the October 3rd Tornado
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On the afternoon of Monday, October 3, 2022, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as well as the County Emergency Management Department (CCEM) began to receive reports of indications that a possible tornado had touched down in the Junipine Estates neighborhood ten miles north of Williams, Ariz. Later in the afternoon the weather event was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Flagstaff as an EF-1 Tornado, with sustained winds between 86 – 110 m.p.h.
SignalsAZ
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
prescottenews.com
Christmas tree permits available online through Recreation.gov starting October 13th
Christmas tree permits for the Prescott National Forest will be available for purchase starting on October 13, 2022. This season 700 permits will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found here – Prescott National Forest Christmas Tree Permit in Arizona – Recreation.gov.
theprescotttimes.com
SKUNKS- NOTHING TO MAKE A STINK ABOUT
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies and other diseases that can be harmful to your family or pets. Skunks can spray their musk up to 10 feet. The smell can last for days and even weeks. There are several things you can do to dissuade skunks from hanging around your property which include:
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona police on lookout for suspects and information after possible luring incidents
The Sedona Police Department would like to make the community aware of three incidents over the last week involving suspicious activity of adult males approaching minors. The Police Department is investigating each incident thoroughly and is unsure at this time if they are connected or random. Statements about these incidents...
SignalsAZ
Mike Tyson, Halloween in Prescott Area, Munchausen’s Syndrome, Monsoon 2022, Gardening | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
theprescotttimes.com
It’s Begining To Look A Lot Like Christmas
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Needs Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects
Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two auto burglary suspects. On October 5, 2022, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, two males committed two separate auto burglaries in the parking lot of Mountain Valley Park located at 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley. Both the Cottonwood Police Department and Chino Valley Police Department have had similar crimes occur in their respective communities. The suspects are believed to be the same individuals committing these criminal acts.
allaboutarizonanews.com
FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning
The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
azbigmedia.com
Historic Jerome hotel opens haunted penthouse suite
The Haunted Group hospitality group, known for putting Jerome and Cottonwood “on the map” as Northern Arizona tourism destinations, announces that the new “Haunted Penthouse” suite has opened for bookings at The Clinkscale Hotel, Bar + Grill in Jerome. Owners of the building issue daring advice to guests: Only book a stay if you are prepared to have encounters of a paranormal nature.
prescottenews.com
Suspect Dead After Open Firing on Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies – Black Canyon City
At approximately 10:30 p.m. last evening, YCSO deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman on School House Road in Black Canyon City, who stated her husband Thomas Henzler was intoxicated and had fired a bullet into the ceiling to get her attention. The wife also stated Henzler knew...
12news.com
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
prescottenews.com
Three Injured in Off-Highway Vehicle Rollover in Walker – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office
Last night at approximately 9 pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) rollover at the 5-points intersection off Big Bug Mesa Road and Poland Road in Prescott. An OHV with four adult occupants rolled over on its side, resulting in multiple injuries. One woman whose...
Man dead after exchanging gunfire with YCSO deputies Friday night
A man is dead after he reportedly was shot in an exchange of gunfire with Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies late Friday night.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Area Real Estate Market is Mixed
Is it still a good time to sell? I would say yes, because prices have held fairly well and days on market is still fairly low. According to recently published statistics from the Prescott Area Association of Realtors, the area real estate market remained reasonably strong in August 2022 versus August 2021, but there are signs of weakness.
