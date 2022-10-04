WILLOW’s stint as punk-rock royalty so far has been an eventful watch. After being overshadowed by naysayers crediting her rise to the top back in 2010 to nepotism, the musician has since proved her prowess by leading a generation of pop-punk superstars in reviving the genre. Her last album, 2021’s ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’, saw her wearing her emotions on her sleeve, soundtracked by wailing ‘00s punk guitars and, on its follow-up, she delves deeper into that niche.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO