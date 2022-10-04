ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt: “I don’t rock with it”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has shared his thoughts on the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt worn by Kanye West at his recent Yeezy show for Paris Fashion Week. West has faced significant backlash for wearing a shirt with the phrase – an appropriation of the Black Lives Matter slogan used to protest racial injustice, discrimination and police brutality – along with models who walked at the show, and conservative pundit Candace Owens.
NME

Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s “stripped-down” cover of Brandi Carlile’s ‘The Story’

Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has shared a cover of Brandi Carlile’s slow-burning track, ‘The Story’. Hear the song below. ‘The Story’ was originally released by Carlile in 2017, as part of her album by the same name. Zauner’s version was recorded as part of a new campaign for clothing brand, the North Face and was recorded at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios.
NME

Lil Nas X responds to Andrew Tate criticism: “Never gonna let you smash, loser”

Lil Nas X has taken to Twitter to ask controversial internet personality Andrew Tate to “please stop mentioning me”. Tate has previously called Lil Nas X “dangerous” and recently did an interview where he claimed he wasn’t “the worst influence out here. You have Lil Nas X twerking on the devil in music videos which our children are digesting, you have drill artists rapping about stabbing people to death in the middle of a knife crime epidemic.
NME

WILLOW – ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ review: boundary-pushing star finesses her sound

WILLOW’s stint as punk-rock royalty so far has been an eventful watch. After being overshadowed by naysayers crediting her rise to the top back in 2010 to nepotism, the musician has since proved her prowess by leading a generation of pop-punk superstars in reviving the genre. Her last album, 2021’s ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’, saw her wearing her emotions on her sleeve, soundtracked by wailing ‘00s punk guitars and, on its follow-up, she delves deeper into that niche.
NME

Megan Thee Stallion performs with ‘Halo”s Master Chief at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion was joined by Halo‘s Master Chief during her TwitchCon set this weekend – see footage below. The fictional character and protagonist of the Halo series emerged on stage during the San Diego performance on Saturday night (October 8) to dance alongside Megan as she played ‘Freak Nasty’.
NME

Blink-182 wipe Instagram as mysterious posters appear

Blink-182 fans are convinced the band are set to announce something in the very near future after they wiped their official Instagram page. The official Blink-182 website is currently down, displaying a message saying that it’s “under construction” and to “check back soon” while the band’s Instagram page is completely blank.
NME

Taylor Swift organises her lyrics into three “dorky” pen-themed categories

Taylor Swift has revealed one of the secrets behind her songwriting process, saying how she sorts her lyrics into one of three “dorky” pen-themed categories. During her acceptance speech after winning NSAI’s Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award, Swift said how she’s “never talked about this publicly before because, well, it’s dorky. But I have secretly established genre categories for the lyrics I write. They are affectionately titled Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics and Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics.”
NME

Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera

Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
NME

Watch Killer Mike perform summer hit ‘Run’ on ‘Fallon’

Killer Mike performed his summer hit ‘Run‘ on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon yesterday (October 7). Check out footage of the moment below. The Run The Jewels star also sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to talk about the track and reflect on his recent cameo in Ozark.
NME

HAIM reveal they’re going to be guests on ‘Sesame Street’

HAIM have revealed that they’re going to be guests on the next season of Sesame Street. The band shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of themselves with Big Bird – one of the characters from the long-running children’s show. “Guess who’s gonna be on the...
NME

Check out this AI-generated video for Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’

An AI has created a music video for Soundgarden‘s legendary 1994 hit ‘Black Hole Sun’ – check it out below. The new video was created by Midjourney, which describes itself as an “independent research lab exploring new mediums of thought and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species”.
