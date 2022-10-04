Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Popular In LA (That Aren't Starbucks)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
NME
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt: “I don’t rock with it”
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has shared his thoughts on the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt worn by Kanye West at his recent Yeezy show for Paris Fashion Week. West has faced significant backlash for wearing a shirt with the phrase – an appropriation of the Black Lives Matter slogan used to protest racial injustice, discrimination and police brutality – along with models who walked at the show, and conservative pundit Candace Owens.
NME
Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s “stripped-down” cover of Brandi Carlile’s ‘The Story’
Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has shared a cover of Brandi Carlile’s slow-burning track, ‘The Story’. Hear the song below. ‘The Story’ was originally released by Carlile in 2017, as part of her album by the same name. Zauner’s version was recorded as part of a new campaign for clothing brand, the North Face and was recorded at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios.
NME
Lil Nas X responds to Andrew Tate criticism: “Never gonna let you smash, loser”
Lil Nas X has taken to Twitter to ask controversial internet personality Andrew Tate to “please stop mentioning me”. Tate has previously called Lil Nas X “dangerous” and recently did an interview where he claimed he wasn’t “the worst influence out here. You have Lil Nas X twerking on the devil in music videos which our children are digesting, you have drill artists rapping about stabbing people to death in the middle of a knife crime epidemic.
NME
WILLOW – ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ review: boundary-pushing star finesses her sound
WILLOW’s stint as punk-rock royalty so far has been an eventful watch. After being overshadowed by naysayers crediting her rise to the top back in 2010 to nepotism, the musician has since proved her prowess by leading a generation of pop-punk superstars in reviving the genre. Her last album, 2021’s ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’, saw her wearing her emotions on her sleeve, soundtracked by wailing ‘00s punk guitars and, on its follow-up, she delves deeper into that niche.
NME
Megan Thee Stallion performs with ‘Halo”s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion was joined by Halo‘s Master Chief during her TwitchCon set this weekend – see footage below. The fictional character and protagonist of the Halo series emerged on stage during the San Diego performance on Saturday night (October 8) to dance alongside Megan as she played ‘Freak Nasty’.
NME
Blink-182 wipe Instagram as mysterious posters appear
Blink-182 fans are convinced the band are set to announce something in the very near future after they wiped their official Instagram page. The official Blink-182 website is currently down, displaying a message saying that it’s “under construction” and to “check back soon” while the band’s Instagram page is completely blank.
NME
Taylor Swift organises her lyrics into three “dorky” pen-themed categories
Taylor Swift has revealed one of the secrets behind her songwriting process, saying how she sorts her lyrics into one of three “dorky” pen-themed categories. During her acceptance speech after winning NSAI’s Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award, Swift said how she’s “never talked about this publicly before because, well, it’s dorky. But I have secretly established genre categories for the lyrics I write. They are affectionately titled Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics and Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics.”
NME
Rivers Cuomo reflects on “blowing minds” at Harvard following Weezer’s success
Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has spoken about going incognito at Harvard University following the success of their self-titled debut. Released in 1994, Weezer’s self-titled debut (also known as the ‘Blue Album’) reached number 16 in the Billboard 200 chart and was certified triple platinum within a year.
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
NME
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited Prince documentary to finally “see the light” of day
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited documentary about Prince is set to finally “see the light” of day”. The director had previously revealed the access he had to Prince before the musician’s death from a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Smith had spent hours talking to Prince at his...
NME
System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” Serj Tankian in public by screaming ‘Chop Suey!’ lyrics
Serj Tankian has discussed how System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” the singer by screaming the lyrics to ‘Chop Suey!’ at him in public. The rock band’s iconic 2001 song opens with Tankian screaming the lyrics “wake up!” which has become a curse for him when going about his daily life, as he revealed.
NME
Watch Killer Mike perform summer hit ‘Run’ on ‘Fallon’
Killer Mike performed his summer hit ‘Run‘ on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon yesterday (October 7). Check out footage of the moment below. The Run The Jewels star also sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to talk about the track and reflect on his recent cameo in Ozark.
NME
Watch Eddie Vedder cover The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven’
Eddie Vedder performed a cover of The Cure‘s ‘Just Like Heaven’ at a solo show this week – check it out below. On Friday night (October 7), the Pearl Jam frontman played a gig with his band The Earthlings at the Dolby Live at Park MGM venue in Las Vegas.
NME
HAIM reveal they’re going to be guests on ‘Sesame Street’
HAIM have revealed that they’re going to be guests on the next season of Sesame Street. The band shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of themselves with Big Bird – one of the characters from the long-running children’s show. “Guess who’s gonna be on the...
NME
Maya Hawke turned father Ethan into a Taylor Swift fan: “It made me feel so confident”
Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has remembered turning her actor father Ethan into a Taylor Swift fan. Hawke, who released second studio album ‘Moss’ last month, was talking to The Line Of Best Fit for their ‘Nine Songs’ feature, about formative tracks in musicians’ lives.
NME
Gorillaz’ collaboration with Stevie Nicks was originally meant for Julian Casablancas
Damon Albarn has revealed that Gorillaz‘ forthcoming collaboration with Stevie Nicks was originally meant to be sung by Julian Casablancas. The animated band enlisted the Fleetwood Mac star for the song ‘Oil’, which will appear on their forthcoming eighth album ‘Cracker Island’. Nicks recently spoke...
NME
Check out this AI-generated video for Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’
An AI has created a music video for Soundgarden‘s legendary 1994 hit ‘Black Hole Sun’ – check it out below. The new video was created by Midjourney, which describes itself as an “independent research lab exploring new mediums of thought and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species”.
