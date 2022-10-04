Afghan refugees, many with uncertain immigration status, struggle with daily life – Cronkite News

Read full article on original website
Related
Iranian security forces arresting children in school, reports claim
Authorities shut all schools in Iranian Kurdistan as protests continue in cities and state TV is interrupted by apparent hack
The Liberal Party is in a dire state across Australia right now. That should worry us all
“The duty of an Opposition is to oppose” – attributed to Lord Randolph Churchill – is one of those quotations I remember seeing on exam papers in high school politics classes. It is true, but only half-true. Tony Abbott opposed. He opposed relentlessly. Assisted by a conservative media that also opposed relentlessly, he did much to help destroy the Labor governments of Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard, although they did a better job of destroying themselves. When Abbott won a massive victory at the 2013 election, it was easy to proclaim him an all-time champion. In their book Battleground: Why the...
Prosecutors seek prison for rioter's attack on AP journalist
Federal prosecutors have recommended a prison sentence of approximately four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a stun gun against police officers at the U.S. Capitol
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack 'a terrorist act' by Kyiv
The attack on the Kerch Bridge damaged an important supply route for the Kremlin’s forces.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austria's president set to win 2nd term without runoff vote
Austria's liberal president is on course to win a second six-year term in an election without the need for a runoff vote
Comments / 0